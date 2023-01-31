Read full article on original website
Forget the Galaxy S23 — Samsung's new Galaxy A phone may be good enough
Samsung's Galaxy S23 will get all the attention this week, but new Galaxy A phones are on the way, and they figure to be good bargain buys if you don't need flagship features.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
ZDNet
Samsung's Galaxy S23 release date and what to know
Samsung on Wednesday is expected to unveil the latest generation of Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy S23 lineup. The new flagship phones should be announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, which is taking place live in San Francisco. Samsung will also livestream Unpacked on its website and at YouTube. The event...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is getting a hot Honor competitor this month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Honor is one of several Chinese phone makers that have gotten involved in the foldable phone market for the past few years, alongside Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo. However, its first foldable device was limited to the Chinese market. Only Samsung has made a significant push in the foldable race in North America and elsewhere, with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines consistently ranking among our top picks for the best Android phones. Late last year, Honor finally took the wraps off the Magic Vs, its first foldable phone bound for a global release to challenge Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line. The device was initially available only in China, but Honor is now set to unveil the foldable phone to the rest of the world at the end of February.
techaiapp.com
Facebook Ex-Employee Says App Can Secretly Drain Your Smartphone’s Battery
Meta’s Facebook app may be doing more than just collecting people’s data for targeted ads. A former Facebook employee and data scientist mentioned that the Facebook app could secretly drain a person’s smartphone battery as part of its process of testing features. The former employee previously sued...
The Samsung Galaxy S23's special Snapdragon processor is all but confirmed
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Leaks and reports have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup would go all in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, ditching the Korean giant's in-house Exynos SoC. The move will come after years of criticism from power users, who were unhappy with the poor performance and overheating issues of the Korean giant's in-house chips. A rumor from early 2023 pointed to Samsung using a souped-up version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy S23. A new leak has now confirmed this change and revealed the chip's special branding.
How to watch the Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S23 launch event
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch is nearly upon us, following months packed with leaks and rumors. It's been three years now since we've had an in-person Unpacked event for Samsung to introduce its flagship smartphone lineup, and we are very much looking forward to its return. While we'll be there to check it out in person, you can always follow along from the comfort of your screen of choice. Here's how you can live-stream Samsung's Unpacked event to see the Galaxy S23 make its formal debut.
Apple Reality Pro VR Headset to be released within months; How much does this cost?
The device is anticipated to be unveiled in the spring, prior to the company’s WWDC conference in June. Apple reportedly shared the headset with select software developers and provided them with a preview of the new ‘xrOS’ software to signal that the launch is imminent. Reality Pro...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's price may surprise you
Just how much will you have to pay for Samsung's top-tier flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra? It might surprise you...
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 live: everything we know about the Galaxy S23 and Ultra models
Android Central is going to live blog the Samsung Unpacked event. So stay a while, catch up, and learn about what could get launched and what will get launched.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Editor's note, Feb. 1, 2023: Samsung's Galaxy S23 line was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Book. There are three new phones in the series: a standard, Plus and Ultra version. You can see how the new phones compare to each other here.
Gizmodo
Apple Analyst Says Company Will Finally Offer Up a Foldable iPad in 2024
Apple has yet to fold on the lingering image of itself as a maverick. But now that Samsung, Oppo, and Huawei are releasing plenty of foldable devices, one oft-cited analyst says that Apple will need a full year and change before it can release its first foldable device. Ming-Chi Kuo,...
Phone Arena
Top analyst says Apple will limit which iPhone models get a periscope camera
TF International's crystal ball-wielding analyst Ming-Chi Kuo disseminated multiple tweets today telling us to expect Apple to continue limiting the iPhone's periscope camera to its top-of-the-line iPhone in 2024. This year. Apple will debut its first periscope camera with the iPhone 15 Ultra/Pro Max. In other words, the periscope camera...
Samsung Unpacked: Here’s How to Pre-Order the New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Samsung’s bi-annual Unpacked event just unveiled a host of new Galaxy products, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3. Along with the S23 Ultra, the tech company also launched the S23 and S23+ smartphones, with all devices open for pre-order now. Samsung’s S23 Ultra packs the same sleek design we’ve come to expect from Samsung smartphones., but there’s a lot going on down under. The S23 Ultra now features an upgraded 200MP lens, a Super HDR selfie...
techaiapp.com
Google Fi hit by data breach following T-Mobile hack
Customers of Google Fi have been notified via email of “suspicious activity” that may have seen some lower-risk data exposed. Somewhat ironically, Google Fi promises to be a “private and secure” phone plan that gives its subscribers access to unlimited data, end-to-end call encryption, VPN access, and more, for $50 per month (for one user).
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ are up for preorder now — and we tried them
We got a chance to lay hands on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ ahead of the company's Unpacked event, getting an up-close look at the phones' streamlined design and upgraded cameras.
techaiapp.com
Optimism Plans to Enhance L2 Scaling Network With ‘Bedrock’ Upgrade in March – Technology Bitcoin News
The Ethereum scaling network Optimism, which operates as a layer two (L2) network, announced plans to upgrade its network in March. The upgrade, named “Bedrock,” aims to increase transfer speed, lower fees, and enhance compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The Optimism Foundation stated in its proposal, “The Bedrock upgrade is a major step towards a multi-chain future.”
techaiapp.com
Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report
Google has rolled out the package tracking feature for Gmail users on Android and iOS apps. The tech giant had announced its plan to bring the feature to track shipments last year in November. And the feature is now reportedly live for the Gmail app. Users can now track the shipment by just opening the notification email. The feature is yet to arrive on Gmail for Web. Till now, users were required to copy the shipment tracking number from the mail and paste it on the relevant delivery portal webpage to see their package status.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra debuts worldwide with customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 200 MP camera
Samsung has presented the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a replacement for the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a few upgrades over its predecessor. For one, Samsung no longer offers Exynos chipsets in any variants, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy shipping globally. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a new primary camera, which appears to be the ISOCELL HP2.
