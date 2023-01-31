ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Collagen-Rich Foods Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Eating For Younger-Looking Skin

If there’s one constant you can rely on it’s this one: your skin changes throughout your life. From acne during puberty to intense dryness during menopause (or even adult acne) to everything in between, the best way to approach these changes is by rolling with the punches and adjusting your lifestyle habits, diet, and skincare routine and products to honor your skin at the present moment. For women over 50, that can often mean incorporating a few new foods into your diet that are rich in collagen, vitamins, and minerals. These foods can help boost collagen and elastin — the two components that are responsible for younger-looking skin and that start to diminish as we age — as well as protect your bones and heart, to boot.
Vitamin D3 vs. Vitamin D2

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Known to promote the absorption of calcium, fat-soluble vitamin D also helps with bone growth and immune stability. This is why many people often incorporate additional supplements and vitamin-D-rich food into their diet. This vitamin comes in two primary forms: D2 (ergocalciferol) and D3 (cholecalciferol).
Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
This $15 Retinol Has 5k 5-Star Reviews On Amazon, and Dermatologists Love it for Winter Skin

Retinoids are a fickle bunch. A product that feels great on one person's skin can be entirely too strong for another's, which can make it difficult to find a product that works well on your complexion—especially if you're looking for one that won't break the bank. That's what makes the retinol cream from Simplified Skin so special: It's only $15, and has earned over five thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. The reason it's so universally beloved? It's ultra-effective and full of moisturizing ingredients that minimize irritation.
These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists

Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
Best drugstore vitamin C serum

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vitamin C is a naturally occurring antioxidant that works to reduce the signs of aging within the skin and increase collagen and elastin production. This serum brightens the skin and helps to reduce the signs of sun damage and acne scarring on the skin over time. Certain doses of vitamin C can protect your skin from harmful UV rays to ward off wrinkles, fine lines and other effects of the sun on the skin. All of these skin-perfecting features do not have to come with a heavy price tag. When buying a vitamin C serum, consider your skin type, the ingredients and whether the brand tests its products on animals.
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Can you hydrate your skin by drinking water?

Winter can wreak havoc on our delicate skin. We do what we can by scrubbing and buffing off dead skin cells, slathering on lotion and bundling up when we’re out in the cold, but could we be doing more?. It’s no secret that drinking water has copious health benefits....
Best hyaluronic acid serum

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Moisture is essential to keeping your skin plump, healthy and line-free. If your usual moisturizer isn’t keeping your skin as hydrated and smooth as you’d like, it may be time to add a hyaluronic acid serum to your skin care routine.
Best Skincare Products 2023

Natural complexions are the new staple in the makeup world. Ever since the pandemic changed our world and created an innovative social environment, more beauty lovers embraced the “I woke up like this” motto. In current fashion shows, designers are taking a refreshing new take on their models’ representation. Now skincare is a trending makeup hack to maintain the natural look while adding flair to the face. For some of you, this may not seem new or even a trend, but the industry of beauty is putting skincare forward and enhancement last. This year, there are thousands of new skincare products making their debut, while some tried and true products are becoming elevated to exclusive status.
Can Castor Oil Help with Eczema?

Castor oil can help soothe and moisturize your skin. But there’s little evidence to suggest it can help prevent eczema flares. Still, it may help relieve eczema symptoms and be an ingredient in other topical treatments. Castor oil is a naturally derived oil that can add moisture and cleanse...
