techaiapp.com
Software Bill of Materials is the key to cybersecurity compliance
In September 2022, the Biden-Harris administration issued a memo, Enhancing the Security of the Software Supply Chain through Secure Software Development Practices, which built upon existing executive orders and directives to safeguard federal information systems. These initiatives prompt agencies to strengthen security postures but will also require them to gain...
College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else
Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.
Consider These Companies If You Want to Work Remotely
A survey last year by McKinsey/Ipsos showed that 58% of Americans can work from home at least one day a week.
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
techaiapp.com
Google Fi hit by data breach following T-Mobile hack
Customers of Google Fi have been notified via email of “suspicious activity” that may have seen some lower-risk data exposed. Somewhat ironically, Google Fi promises to be a “private and secure” phone plan that gives its subscribers access to unlimited data, end-to-end call encryption, VPN access, and more, for $50 per month (for one user).
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
techaiapp.com
The emergence of trinity attacks on APIs
When it comes to attacks against application programming interfaces (APIs), the building blocks that provide access to many of our applications, the OWASP API Top Ten is seen as definitive – and rightly so. Compiled in 2019 based on a risk analysis conducted by an OWASP working party as well as the in the field experience of security practitioners, the list acts as a bible to developers and security professionals alike. But it very clearly delineates between each of the attack types. What we’re seeing today is that attack tools, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) no longer follow these clear-cut definitions. Instead, they’re combining multiple variants.
techaiapp.com
Google Fi data breach let hackers perform SIM swapping
Google Fi, Google’s U.S.-only telecommunications and mobile internet service, has notified customers that personal data was exposed by a data breach at one of its primary network providers. Some of them were also warned that it allowed SIM swapping attacks. The data breach had exposed the customer’s phone numbers,...
New Job Seekers in 2023 May Have an Advantage With These 5 ‘Soft Skills’
Job hunting looks quite different in 2023 as compared to even a few years ago, especially for entry-level candidates applying for their first professional role. See: 10 Things To Stop Buying in...
techaiapp.com
The Way to Keep Your Mac Computer and Connection Secure
For many users, cybersecurity seems to be a challenge. But the truth is that today, many modern tools will protect your computer and not cause any trouble. There are ways to protect mac, not sacrificing speed and overall performance. Different types of malware may compromise your Mac’s security and privacy and cause various problems. That’s why you should use a comprehensive approach. Read on to learn how to keep your sensitive data safe.
techaiapp.com
The Anomali User Research Group
User research groups contribute significantly to product development through a data-led approach incorporating actual customers’ opinions and ideas. This information ultimately influences a product’s design, capabilities & features. User research groups can also be a source of valuable customer feedback during beta testing and after the product is...
techaiapp.com
Table Stakes Security Services for 2023
Most business owners may be aware of cybersecurity defenses such as firewall, DDoS prevention, or various endpoint protection solutions, and assume some form of each may be included in the security package sold to them by a carrier or managed IT service provider. However, due to the advancement of IoT, a more remote workforce, and increases in the sheer number and complexity of cyberattacks, there are next generation versions of each of these forms of protection available to owners and IT leaders that are now table stakes security services to protect their business.
techaiapp.com
Malicious NPM, PyPI Packages Stealing User Information
Check Point and Phylum are warning of recently identified NPM and PyPI packages designed to steal user information and download additional payloads. Taking advantage of the broad use of open source code in application development, malicious actors are increasingly relying on software supply chain attacks to infect both developers and users with malware.
CBC News
From instant essays to phishing scams, ChatGPT has experts on edge
The artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT launched in November and has already become so popular around the world that people cannot access the platform because it is routinely at capacity. That's largely because people have flocked to see for themselves the tool draft emails, craft cover letters for job applications and...
techaiapp.com
Moth+Flame Launches AI-Powered VR Authoring Tool For Custom Enterprise VR Training Content Creation
A new VR authoring tool can potentially accelerate enterprise VR adoption this year. Invesco, a global investment firm, recently launched a virtual reality training experience they custom built using the new Moth+Flame’s VR authoring tool. Taking only 72 hours to develop, this custom VR training gives us a glimpse of the vast potential the new VR tool offers.
techaiapp.com
Hackers Using SwiftSlicer Wiper to Destroy Windows Files, Security Researchers Say
Cybersecurity researchers have identified a new malware that is said to be targeted at Ukraine. The malicious software, spotted by cybersecurity firm ESET, is intended to overwrite files used by Microsoft’s Windows operating system. The security researchers blamed the attack on a group dubbed “Sandworm” that has been repeatedly accused of conducting cyberattacks. The hacking team allegedly deployed a new wiper dubbed SwiftSlicer using Active Directory Group Policy. Once executed, the SwiftSlicer deletes shadow copies, successively overwrites files in the system and non-system drives and then reboots the computer.
techaiapp.com
GitHub revokes signing certificates stolen in cyber attack
GitHub confirmed that hackers have stolen three digital certificates used for its Desktop and Atom applications during a cyber-attack in December 2022. The company stated in a blog post that after investigating the accident, it concluded there was no risk to GitHub.com services and no unauthorized changes to the projects.
techaiapp.com
Promoting privacy for camera-based assistive tech
There are significant privacy concerns surrounding the use of smart phones with camera-based assistive technology. The primary concern being that visually impaired users relying on such technology for facial recognition and object identification purposes may be exposing themselves and others to compromise through liberal software permissions on their device or should their device, connections, or the software be breached in some way by third parties.
techaiapp.com
Engineers invent vertical, full-color microscopic LEDs | MIT News
Take apart your laptop screen, and at its heart you’ll find a plate patterned with pixels of red, green, and blue LEDs, arranged end to end like a meticulous Lite Brite display. When electrically powered, the LEDs together can produce every shade in the rainbow to generate full-color displays. Over the years, the size of individual pixels has shrunk, enabling many more of them to be packed into devices to produce sharper, higher-resolution digital displays.
Workday to cut about 525 jobs
Workday will cut 3% of its workforce, the cloud-sharing company's CEOs announced Tuesday. The layoffs will affect approximately 525 employees.
