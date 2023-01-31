Jonas Brothers Tease New Song ‘Wings’ After Album Announcement | Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Music, Nick Jonas

Read full article on original website
‘AGT’ Star Courtney Hadwin Teases Her Debut Single on TikTok
America’s Got Talent Season 13 singer Courtney Hadwin recently took to her TikTok account to share a snippet of new music with her fans. The 18-year-old teased that the song is “coming soon.” This will be Hadwin’s debut single. Courtney Hadwin Teases New Music for Fans...
Did Kevin Jonas End This Debate About the Jonas Brothers’ Upcoming Album? | Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Music, Nick Jonas
A big debate amongst Jonas Brothers fans is, “How many albums has the band released so far?”. This debate has resurfaced this week after the Jonas Brothers announced their upcoming album, The Album. Now, some are saying that this is their sixth album, following It’s About Time, Jonas Brothers,...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Ariana Grande responds to claims that she's not a 'singer anymore' by performing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'
Ariana Grande posted a video of her singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" to her social media in response to critics who have asked her why she's not a "singer anymore?"
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Reveal That They Were Each Other’s ‘Rebound Relationship’: ‘We Weren’t Taking It Seriously’
From rebounds to real love! Although Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have been married for more than two decades, the duo revealed that their relationship started out casually. “We were both each other’s, I would say, like, sort of rebound relationship a little bit,” Taylor, 51, shared during the Monday, January 30, episode of […]
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
Kelly Clarkson Covers The Hell Out Of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night)”
This might just be Kelly Clarkson’s best Kellyoke segment yet…. She’s known to cover country songs quite often on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she recently tipped her cap to the great Ronnie Milsap with an incredible cover of his hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).”
2023 Grammy Awards performers announced: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, and …
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 5, with the ceremony to be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The event will be hosted for the third year in a row by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. So who’s performing at the event, which the Recording Academy dubs “music’s biggest night”? Click above for the full gallery of Grammy performers, updating as new names are announced. SEE Grammy nominations: Full list of contenders The first wave of performers includes nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Two-time Grammy winner Bad...
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song
Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.
New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Watch The Sweet Moment Adele Stopped Her Vegas Concert To Kiss Her Son
Since November 2022, fan favourite musician Adele has been wowing audiences with her Las Vegas residency. Following a short break for the Christmas season, the London-born singer is now back singing at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on the weekends through to March 2023. During a recent show, the British singer entertained a very special guest in the crowd, as her son Angelo, 10, made an appearance.
8 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Styles Covered
Harry Styles has never been afraid to wear his inspirations proudly. He regularly makes nods to his icons – the likes of Stevie Nicks, Peter Gabriel and Joni Mitchell – and his contemporaries in his original music and through covers. In the early days of his solo career...
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gives a Sneaky, Subtle Look Into Their Private Life Together
Taylor Swift gave her partner of six years Joe Alwyn a subtle shoutout in her “Lavender Haze” music video, released Friday, by putting in a vinyl “Mastermind” album with her zodiac sign's constellation and his (Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively). Now, Alwyn is returning the favor. He...
Shania Twain, Winery Dogs, Todd Rundgren top this week’s new music releases
A new month for music releases starts with Shania Twain’s first album in six years and titles from Todd Rundgren, Smashing Pumpkins, Winery Dogs and Academy Award-winning film score composer Hans Zimmer, plus a new take on Fantastic Negrito’s last album(all subject to change)... Album of the Week:...
Victoria Beckham Uses This Plumping Cream “Every Single Day,” and Shoppers in Their 70s Love It, Too
For skincare lovers, trying out new products is one of life’s simple joys. However, even adventurous shoppers on the hunt for the latest and greatest in beauty have one “holy grail” they always return to. Take Victoria Beckham, for example. In her latest TikTok, the beauty mogul shared three products she applies “every single day,” including a nourishing anti-aging treatment she’s used “for years:” Augustinus Bader’s The Cream.
Rita Ora Performs ‘You Only Love Me,’ Talks Marriage and New Album on ‘Fallon’
Newly married Rita Ora appeared on Wednesday’s Tonight Show to perform her latest single “You Only Love Me,” the song that essentially announced her marriage to director Taika Waititi. Like the video, her Tonight Show performance was wedding-themed, with Ora and her dancers/bridesmaids making clever use of a dais table. Earlier in the show, Ora sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about her new single and married life with Waititi, as well as show off her emerald engagement ring. Ora also confirmed that “You Only Me Love” is the first sampling of a new album that will come out later this...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Josh Flagg Had Something Surprising to Say About Mauricio Umansky’s Real Estate Show
The MDLLA agent threw Kyle Richards’ husband a bit of shade on Watch What Happens Live. When Josh Flagg appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 31, a caller put him in the hot seat with a two-part question. “What are your thoughts on Mauricio [Umansky’s] show, Buying Beverly Hills?” she asked. “And do you consider him your biggest competition in Beverly Hills?”
Dolly Parton Shares Who Else She Wants to Collaborate With on Upcoming Rock Album
Dolly Parton is working on her first-ever rock album, titled Rock Star, following her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The singer has shared a few details about the project in recent months, including that it will feature collaborations with some of music's biggest names on classic songs. In a recent interview with Rachael Ray, Parton revealed a few of the artists who will be featured and some she's still hoping to confirm.
