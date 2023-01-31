Under the leadership of Akio Toyoda, who is a car enthusiast at heart, Toyota had been pumping out a lot of exciting cars as of late. Cars such as the GR Corolla and a manual GR Supra have stirred the emotions of those wanting a sporty car. Even the new Prius—which is a pioneering hybrid electric vehicle that has been the source of jokes for most of the motoring world, is suddenly a car you’d want not just for its fuel efficiency but also due to the way it looks and how (surprisingly) fast it accelerates. Now, though, it seems Toyota still wants more performance and excitement out of the Prius — to a point that the Japanese automaker is hell-bent on removing all prejudices against its pioneering hybrid.

10 HOURS AGO