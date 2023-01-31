Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
The V-8 Is Not Dead: GM Confirms New Sixth-Gen Small-Block
General Motors is amping up its electrification plans, but it hasn't grown stone cold to its internal combustion engine (ICE) business quite yet. GM just announced that it is investing multitudinous millions to prepare various GM facilities for the sixth-generation small block V-8 engine. GM's full-size trucks and SUVs (those are the vehicles GM mentioned, at least), will continue to get this powerplant. This investment shows that GM's commitment to the internal combustion engine is far from dead, for the time being at least, since re-tooling could mean GM is all-in on its V-8 gassers for at least another decade. GM hasn't divulged any details on its next V-8—particulars like engine specifications, applications, and when we'll see them in GM's trucks and SUVs.
Car makers like Ford and GM are increasing loan payments, while some rivals are keeping costs down
It's a good time to consider Subaru, Toyota, and Kia, and perhaps hold off on that new Chevy or Ford due to car loan cost increases.
msn.com
GM Has Designed A Small Electric Pickup Truck To Gauge Interest
If approved for production, it'll cost less than $30,000. Pictured here in the Z71 off-road guise, the Chevrolet S10 is a small truck that General Motors refuses to sell in the United States. It’s available in Brazil, Argentina, and other Latin American and would compete with the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz in the US. Rather than bringing it stateside, GM is toying around with the idea of a purely electric pickup that would have two doors, a low roofline, and a 4- to 4.5-foot-long bed.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
GM's Global VP Says What Everyone Already Knows About The Hummer EV
Although electric vehicles tend to be much simpler mechanically than their gasoline counterparts, there is one piece that commands more attention than anything in a gas-powered car - the battery. An EV needs an absolutely massive battery if it wants to get a reasonable range on a full charge, and the battery's size is amplified as the vehicle gets bigger.
Engadget
Ford recalls 462,000 SUVs over rearview camera issue
The bug results in a blue image being displayed on the in-car console. Ford has issued a recall for 462,000 vehicles worldwide over the possibility that their rearview cameras could suffer from faulty video output. According to the Associated Press and Reuters, the recall covers some 2020 to 2023 model Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, as well as a bunch of 2020 to 2022 model Lincoln Corsairs. The affected vehicles come with 360-degree cameras that display live view footage on the in-car entertainment touchscreen console. The majority of the affected cars — over 382,000 — are in the US.
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
Ford recalls 2020-23 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, 2020-22 Corsair for defective camera
Ford Motor Co. ended 2022 struggling to cut its high recall and warranty costs, and the automaker now has a major recall in the first month of the new year posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. A total of 382,759 SUV owners in the U.S. are asked to seek repair of a defective rearview camera that has been tied to 17 non-injury accidents to date. ...
lsxmag.com
General Motors Invests $918 Million To Build Sixth-Gen V8s
Just when it seems that “EV The World!” is everyone’s newest mantra, General Motors gives a respite of reality with its latest announcement that it is investing nearly a BILLION dollars in four U.S. manufacturing sites to prepare these facilities to produce the company’s sixth-gen small-block V8 engines. Of course, all the juicy details about the next-gen engine are being held closely to GM’s chest for the time being, but the news is considered good news by the internal combustion crowd. What we do know is where that money will be distributed.
CNBC
Ford's U.S. sales start 2023 on strong footing, boosted by F-Series and Bronco
Ford Motor's new U.S. vehicle sales started 2023 on a stronger footing than a year earlier but were down 18.4% from December. The uptick was led by sales increases for F-Series pickups, Bronco Sport SUVs and EVs. The Detroit automaker reports fourth-quarter earnings Thursday after the bell. January is historically...
fordauthority.com
U.S. Market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: Real World Photos
Nearly one year after its debut, the Ford Ranger Raptor has since gone on sale in a number of international markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year. Regardless, Ford Authority spotted an international variant of the new Ranger Raptor driving around last year wearing Code Orange paint, and now, we have a real-world look at the U.S. market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, too.
techaiapp.com
Surge capability. Power electronics news.
Top Speed
Toyota Could Be Readying A Performance Prius GRMN
Under the leadership of Akio Toyoda, who is a car enthusiast at heart, Toyota had been pumping out a lot of exciting cars as of late. Cars such as the GR Corolla and a manual GR Supra have stirred the emotions of those wanting a sporty car. Even the new Prius—which is a pioneering hybrid electric vehicle that has been the source of jokes for most of the motoring world, is suddenly a car you’d want not just for its fuel efficiency but also due to the way it looks and how (surprisingly) fast it accelerates. Now, though, it seems Toyota still wants more performance and excitement out of the Prius — to a point that the Japanese automaker is hell-bent on removing all prejudices against its pioneering hybrid.
