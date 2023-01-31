ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
New York Post

Hallie Jackson booted from MSNBC lineup as part of shakeup, layoffs at left-leaning network

Dozens of staffers at NBC News and MSNBC were fired and anchor Hallie Jackson was booted from her show as part of a shakeup at the left-leaning cable outlet. Some 75 employees in the news division out of roughly 3,500 staffers were let go by the Comcast-owned company Thursday. The layoffs came just a day after NBC announced that Noah Oppenheim, the controversial president of its news division, was stepping down. MSNBC’s lineup changes include a notable shift for Jackson, who will no longer anchor the 3 p.m. weekday slot. Katy Tur will replace Jackson effective Feb. 13. Jackson, the senior Washington correspondent, will...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
In Touch Weekly

Making Moves! Find Out Where 90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Live in 2023

On season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, Alexei Brovarnik moved from Israel to be with future-wife Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) in her native United States. However, after seven years of living in Florida, the beloved TLC couple considered moving their family from America to Israel on season 2 of their spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. So where do Loren and Alexei live now? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current home base.
FLORIDA STATE
Jot Beat

Doctor Who? Megyn Kelly Takes on Jill Biden's Degree in Twitter Feud

Megyn Kelly has been widely criticized for her tweet mocking First Lady Jill Biden, who was referred to as 'Dr. Jill Biden' during a 49ers game in San Francisco. Kelly, a former Fox News host, tweeted, "I wonder if she realizes how it might appear to others. One should either have a real M.D. or work on their self-esteem."

Comments / 0

Community Policy