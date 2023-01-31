ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce make their All-Star selections for 2023

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Former Boston Celtics Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce know a thing or two about basketball as well as the team they won it all with. So any account the 2008 NBA champions have to give on how deserving the two star wings of their former team are for accolades ought to be taken seriously.

On a recent episode of the Showtime Basketball “Ticket and the Truth” podcast, KG and Pierce broke down their selections for the players they believe ought to start and comprise the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams for the 2023.

To hear what the Hall of Fame duo thinks of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s place on the 2023 All-Star roster, take a look at the video embedded below.

