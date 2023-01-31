Read full article on original website
IGN
Deliver Us Mars - Official Launch Trailer
Deliver Us Mars is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Watch the launch trailer for a peek at the story and more from this sci-fi adventure game.
IGN
Way of the Hunter - Official Aurora Shores DLC Announcement Trailer
Journey to Alaska in Way of the Hunter's Aurora Shores expansion. Watch the announcement trailer to see the landscapes and wildlife of the Aurora Shores expansion, featuring 14 different species from Kodiak Bears to Roosevelt Elks and more. The Aurora Shores DLC for Way of the Hunter is coming soon...
IGN
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 - Official Snaefell Mountain Course Section 2 Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay from a new section of the Snaefell Mountain course in TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3, as Peter Hickman travels at over 186mph on his BMW M1000RR from Ballacraine to Cronk Urleigh. TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will...
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
IGN
Samum Coast Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Samum Coast, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra is a dangerous member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders do not always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you will need to keep in mind the different combinations you might end up fighting.
TechCrunch
Meta starts testing ‘members-only worlds’ in Horizon Worlds
In a blog post, Meta explained that creators can hand-select members and offer them exclusive experiences. During the alpha test, each members-only world can have up to 150 world members and 25 concurrent visitors at any given time. With members-only worlds, creators can launch a dedicated space to do things like host a book club, gather a gaming group, organize a support group or just hang out with friends and family without having to worry about uninvited guests.
bitpinas.com
Gameplay, Not Play-to-Earn Mechanics, Will Drive Blockchain Gaming Adoption in 2023: Report
The Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) survey reveals that the industry sees gameplay improvements as the main factor that will drive adoption in 2023. Digital asset ownership is still blockchain games’ key benefit but it is currently not utilized effectively. Traditional gaming studios that will enter the space are cited...
