Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Various types of sausages and charcuterie, such as salami and prosciutto, across the U.S. may be tainted by bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat is being recalled due to a packaging malfunction, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Safety said.
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
