bladenonline.com

Couch Potato: Bladen Basketball Teams Gear Up For Stretch Drive

Down the stretch we come and still a lot on the line with two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference boys standings with only three games remaining. East Bladen (15-4 overall), Red Springs (15-6) and St. Pauls (11-10) each are 7-2 in league play with West Bladen (15-6) only a game back at 6-3.
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Friday

1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen is home against Red Springs in a Southeastern Athletic Conference tripleheader. East Bladen is scheduled to play at Fairmont. Junior varsity boys games start at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. (STANDINGS) 2. Community...
bladenonline.com

Middle School Boys Basketball: Elizabethtown 40, Tar Heel 18

TAR HEEL – Nathan Demery and Jaden Lewis combined for 20 points Thursday night to lead Elizabethtown to a 40-18 Waccamaw Middle School Conference ‘AA’ Division boys’ basketball victory over Tar Heel. Demery led all scorers with 12 points, and Lewis followed with 8 points. Center...
bladenonline.com

Boys Basketball: West Bladen 44, Fairmont 39

FAIRMONT – Sophomore Hezekiah Adams filled up the stat sheet with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals to lead West Bladen to a 44-39 Southeastern Athletic Conference boys’ basketball victory over Fairmont Wednesday night. “It’s always somebody different for us,” said Knight Coach Travis Pait. “Jackson (Pait)...
bladenonline.com

Middle School Boys Basketball: Bladenboro 41, Clarkton School of Discovery 12

BLADENBORO –Center Kendell Lesane battled inside for 15 points Thursday night to lead undefeated Bladenboro to a 41-12 Waccamaw Middle School Conference ‘A” Division boys’ basketball victory over Clarkton School of Discovery. Coach Joe Gore’s Bulldogs remained atop the ‘A’ Division with a 3-0 record and...
Bladen Journal

Knights clip the Eagles’ wings in OT thriller

BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 54-52 overtime thriller on Monday. The Knights came out in the first quarter with supreme focus and got ahead with a slight five-point lead. The Eagles struggled to find their rhythm to start the quarter but eventually found success inside towards the final minutes of the first quarter. East Bladen’s senior guard Malcolm Bolden penetrated the inside of the Knights’ defense before dumping the ball off to Rodney Lacewell for an easy finish at the rim to bring them within a point of the host.
neusenews.com

Online rumors put to rest over Texas Rangers recent press release

A flurry of social media posts in response to a Texas Rangers news article has local people questioning the security of Wood Ducks baseball in Kinston. Established in 2017, and currently in a 12 year contact with the City of Kinston to play at Grainger Stadium, the Wood Ducks are a focal point of tourism and entertainment.
bladenonline.com

Elizabethtown Christian Academy Wins Big at NC Junior Beta Convention

The 31st Annual NC Junior Beta Club Convention was held January 29-31 in Greensboro. The conference hosted over 3500 elementary and junior Beta students from across the state to compete in academic, art, talent and group events. This year’s theme was “The Power of Beta.” In the first general session, students were entertained by guest speaker, Kelly Barnes, who emphasized the impact Beta members can have with small things.
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Bladen Journal

Business owner celebrates 35 years in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Mildred Jackson has been the longest-running African-American female business owner in downtown Elizabethtown and she officially celebrated the 35th anniversary of the “Faith Christian Supply” last September. Jackson says her faith in God is what steered her to open up the “Faith Partners Christian Supply” on September 19th, 1987. The store specializes in Christian-based goods and Jackson provides a homey feel to all her visitors.
WRAL News

35 years ago today: WRAL News anchor had live TV conversation with man holding Lumberton newspaper staff hostage

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Thirty-five years ago, two men walked into a newspaper office in Robeson County and took 17 people hostage. On Feb. 1, 1988, Eddie Hatcher and Timothy Jacobs –two members of the Tuscarora tribe – walked into the Robesonian newspaper office in Lumberton with sawed-off shotguns and chained the door closed behind them.
