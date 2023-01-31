While the odds are slim that any of the major stores in Twin will close soon if they did it could decimate the town. Target, Costco, and Walmart all employ a good number of residents in the area and surrounding towns. Once these people lose their jobs, they could apply for other stores in the area, but not everyone would be able to find income, thus leaving some residents with no other option but to leave. The closing of these stores would hurt other stores as well. Many people in the Magic Valley will drive to Twin Falls to shop at Target and Costco, and even though there are other Walmarts around, the one in Twin is bigger than the one in Jerome. Many of these people will come to Twin, shop at these big stores, and then stop at other local stores while in town. Without the need to come to Twin, if these stores are closed, then other businesses would suffer as well, losing these customers.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO