Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Major Stores Closing in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
While the odds are slim that any of the major stores in Twin will close soon if they did it could decimate the town. Target, Costco, and Walmart all employ a good number of residents in the area and surrounding towns. Once these people lose their jobs, they could apply for other stores in the area, but not everyone would be able to find income, thus leaving some residents with no other option but to leave. The closing of these stores would hurt other stores as well. Many people in the Magic Valley will drive to Twin Falls to shop at Target and Costco, and even though there are other Walmarts around, the one in Twin is bigger than the one in Jerome. Many of these people will come to Twin, shop at these big stores, and then stop at other local stores while in town. Without the need to come to Twin, if these stores are closed, then other businesses would suffer as well, losing these customers.
kmvt
A look inside the Twin Falls Warming Center, a place for those looking to get out of the cold
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been one week since the Twin Falls Warming Center opened. And while it’s a great option for those looking to survive those frigid overnight temperatures, it’s only a temporary fix to a long-lasting problem. John and Kim Spiers of the...
What Would You Do? Flirting with Taken Person in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you found out that somebody was hitting on your significant other? What if they took it another step further and asked them on a date? Do you get mad? Are you offended? Are you puffing out your chest bragging that someone finds your significant other attractive? There are multiple ways to feel and ways to act, but if this happens to you, what would you do?
Looking for a New Job? Idaho Labor Hosting Twin Falls Job Fair (Feb 2)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-More than 20 employers in the Magic Valley will be available Thursday afternoon at a job fair in Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting the job fair at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, next to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The fair is free and open to anyone looking for a change in career or just needs a job.
Get A Sitter Quickly; Buckcherry To Raise Hell At Cactus Petes NV
One of the hardest-rocking American bands to break into the music scene in the late nineties is coming to Cactus Petes Resort Casino in just a couple of weeks. Southern Idaho rock fans should start preparing now for two evenings of musical disorderly conduct in Jackpot, Nevada. Cactus Petes Resort Casino is located just 45 miles south of Twin Falls on Highway 93 and plays host to great bands all year long.
Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
What’s The Darndest Thing Ever Seen On Your Twin Falls Door Cam?
More and more Idahoans are arming their homes with security cameras. These cameras send alerts directly to our smartphones, and sometimes those alerts can be very misleading and humorous at the same time. A couple of months ago I wrote a story about getting alerted to a "person at my...
5 Best Places To Go Sledding In Twin Falls
We got a load of snow this weekend in the Magic Valley and that beautiful blanket of white mixed with wicked cold temperatures gave many Magic Valley kids their first snow day of the year. Since the kids are home and the snow is calling, it's time to go play...
Popular Home Goods Retailer Begins 2023 By Closing Two Idaho Locations
When the retailer announced their initial round of closures, it looked like both Treasure Valley locations were safe. Since that list of 62 stores was posted earlier this month, things have gotten worse for the company. The home goods company in question? Bed, Bath and Beyond. According to CBS Money...
kmvt
Frigid temperatures force many Southern Idaho schools to close on Monday, but not all schools...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the region, many schools closed their doors due to the weather this week. But not all of them... Frigid temperatures... high winds... icy roadways... Throughout the early part of the week, weather conditions led to multiple school closures across the region. “It’s a...
kmvt
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unexpected surprise was discovered Monday at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. We’re not talking about a financial donation, or a food drop off, but according to the staff, a “dog drop-off”. Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter, shares...
How You Can Help Grieving Family of Local Twin Falls Business Owner
The family of a local business owner is struggling and grieving right now after the sudden death of their loving husband and father last week. On January 23, 2023, Wayne Henderson passed away from an unexpected cardiac event. He was only 54 years old and still working as the owner of Magic Valley Printing to provide for his family, his wife Lisa and their two young boys, Ethan and Hayden.
Why Proposed Idaho Wind Farms Would Soon Become Obsolete
Another wind turbine has come tumbling down—this time in Wisconsin. A local TV affiliate says it left quite a crater and nobody was hurt. What’s holding these things together? Bailing twine and chewing gum? Meanwhile, another community in upstate New York is rebelling against a proposed wind farm. This is after it appears that people involved with approval would see a personal benefit.
kmvt
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A farmer in Castleford is getting national attention for his wheat yield. Rylee Reynolds has been farming pretty much his entire life. “This is the house I grew up in, and I’ve been farming here my whole life, that would be back in the 4th and 5th grade, I’ve been on the farm,” said Rylee Reynolds. “We raise corn, beans, wheat, hay, we raise a few peas on dry years, they help us with our rotation a little bit.”
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
St. Luke’s launches investigation after social media post stirs controversy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Tuesday, St. Luke’s Magic Valley posted a picture showing off a medical tool unique to the Pacific Northwest region. In the photo, the second employee from the left displays what people are calling a ‘white power’ hand sign. The post is...
Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat
All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0