Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Divorced woman takes her teenager's Christmas present back to the store since she wasn't happy with it
Single parents have to do the best they can, especially when the other parent is out of the picture. Teenagers can be hard to deal with in a situation like a divorce, especially when it comes to getting them gifts.
A woman finds it uncomfortable that her mother-in-law walks around the house in just a t-shirt and underwear
Having a good relationship with your in-laws is hard enough sometimes. But having them live with you, even for a short period can be quite uncomfortable and sometimes awkward. Here's one woman's predicament. She is having her 75-year-old mother-in-law stay with her because she recently sold her house. The problem is that the mother-in-law walks around the house in way too few clothes, just a t-shirt and underwear. (source)
‘Touron’ Attempts to Share Coors with Enormous Bull Elk, Goes Exactly How You’d Expect
The Roosevelt elk is one of nature’s most gorgeous creations, which means this touron is not about to be impaled, but beautifully impaled. Don’t get me wrong, I would never wish for someone’s impalement. But this Coors-chugging chap is simply begging for it himself. Admittedly, the Roosevelt elk is one of my absolute favorite animals, so I am biased here regardless. But the majority of my bias comes from my training as an animal behaviorist and work as a wildlife tech. Because man, is this beautiful bull holding back from running an antler through this ignorant fella, or what.
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
