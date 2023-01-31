ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Some St. Cloud Residents Advised to Run Water After Main Break

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After working for several hours, St. Cloud city crews have repaired a water main break. The repairs were at Cooper Avenue and 30th Street South. Residents and business owners in that area are advised to run water from all faucets for optimal water quality. It is common after a disruption in service to see color in the water. Starting with cold water, run your faucets for at least a few minutes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Joseph Development Update

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph had a big year in 2022 with more growth expected here in the new year. Community Development Director Nate Keller says 2022 was a record year for permit activity in St. Joseph with a new development of townhomes by the Kennedy School as well as commercial development.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ice Fishing Conditions Improving in Central MN

The recent sub-zero degree temperatures isn't bad for everyone in Central Minnesota. The cold weather is helping to firm up ice conditions on area lakes and help with mobility on lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He indicates the slush has frozen on lakes and some of the moisture between the snow and ice has also frozen. Schmitt says this helps with mobility on lakes but many roads on area lakes will be a bit bumpy so be aware of that.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
How Cold It Needs to Be for St. Cloud Schools to Close

Monday has been a cold day in Central Minnesota. How cold must it be for St. Cloud, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools to close based on cold weather? St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She indicates 35-degrees below zero is the threshold that will cause them to close school. Putnam indicates area Superintendents gathered and based on information from experts they determined that either -35 air temperature or -35 wind chill would be where they would close school based on cold weather.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores

Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
MINNESOTA STATE
10 Best Burgers in St. Cloud According to Yelp Reviews

Who doesn't love a great burger? There are so many variations as well. Plus, do you like the fast food type or the sit down restaurant type? Recently, I have found that the fast food places have been trying to step up their game. Moving to better buns, thicker burgers and trying to market them as more of an "artisan" type of meal instead of your boring burger patty on a plain ol' bun.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Heat Lamp Believed to Cause Garage Fire

A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a garage fire in Brockway Township. Tuesday night, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 42,000 block of 110th avenue in Brockway Township. Tanner Nordlund, of Holdingford, reported his detached garage was on fire. Fire crews from...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
How to Prevent Winter Injuries in Central Minnesota

Cold and snowy weather can present challenges to Central Minnesotans. I was joined by Injury Prevention Specialist Jason McDonald from CentraCare. He says icy conditions on roadways, in parking lots and sidewalks can be tough to navigate in sub-zero weather. McDonald has some prevention ideas to keep ice related falls or car accidents from happening.
MINNESOTA STATE
MDA Offers Value-Added Ag Grants

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant Program. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from Minnesota farms and businesses looking to start or improve production capacity, diversification, and access to value-added products. To qualify for...
MINNESOTA STATE
MN Veteran’s Homes Pick Up Big Donation

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota’s Veterans Homes will get some help thanks to a new donation. The VFW – Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson has donated $80,000 to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. The donation was specifically directed to each of the state’s eight Veterans Homes,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Air Getting Cleaner in MN

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Commerce have released their report tracking greenhouse gasses in the state, and it shows some good news. In 2007, the Next Generation Energy Act set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota by...
MINNESOTA STATE
