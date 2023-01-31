Read full article on original website
Some St. Cloud Residents Advised to Run Water After Main Break
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After working for several hours, St. Cloud city crews have repaired a water main break. The repairs were at Cooper Avenue and 30th Street South. Residents and business owners in that area are advised to run water from all faucets for optimal water quality. It is common after a disruption in service to see color in the water. Starting with cold water, run your faucets for at least a few minutes.
St. Cloud Building Sold, New Owner Plans Major Renovations
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud building has just been sold and the new owner is planning a major renovation. Oberg Roofing and Remodeling has bought the Aria building at 717 West St. Germain Street. Owner Caleb Oberg says they finalized the purchase Tuesday. He hopes to...
St. Cloud City Council Approves Demo of 1955, 1975 Tech Additions
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two more old sections of the former St. Cloud Technical High School will be coming down in the next few months. During its meeting on Monday night, the St. Cloud City Council approved the demolition, abatement, and renovation of the 1955 and 1975 additions to the building.
St. Joseph Development Update
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph had a big year in 2022 with more growth expected here in the new year. Community Development Director Nate Keller says 2022 was a record year for permit activity in St. Joseph with a new development of townhomes by the Kennedy School as well as commercial development.
Improvements to Apollo Athletic Field Approved by School Board
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Apollo Field is one step closer to a major improvement project. At Wednesday night’s meeting, the St. Cloud Area School District board voted to award Peterson Companies the bid for excavation, drainage, concrete, and electrical work at Apollo Field. Peterson Companies was the low...
Lincoln Center Topic Of Another St. Cloud Council Discussion
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council had another long discussion about a homeless shelter on the east side of St. Cloud. The Lincoln Center was under the new business section on Monday night's meeting. Community Development Director Matt Glaesman updated the council on the progress of...
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Ice Fishing Conditions Improving in Central MN
The recent sub-zero degree temperatures isn't bad for everyone in Central Minnesota. The cold weather is helping to firm up ice conditions on area lakes and help with mobility on lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He indicates the slush has frozen on lakes and some of the moisture between the snow and ice has also frozen. Schmitt says this helps with mobility on lakes but many roads on area lakes will be a bit bumpy so be aware of that.
St. Cloud’s Copper Lantern Granted Beer, Wine License
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular breakfast place on the east side of St. Cloud has been granted a beer and wine license. The St. Cloud City Council approved the application for the Copper Lantern, which is transitioning to the new name Copper Kitchen. Owner Maddie Waseka says she...
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Older Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud; Storage Containers Broken Into
The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue South. The vehicle is a 1969 white Chevy Suburban with Minnesota license plate 797549. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this is a unique vehicle that would be hard not to notice. It is pictured above.
How Cold It Needs to Be for St. Cloud Schools to Close
Monday has been a cold day in Central Minnesota. How cold must it be for St. Cloud, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools to close based on cold weather? St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She indicates 35-degrees below zero is the threshold that will cause them to close school. Putnam indicates area Superintendents gathered and based on information from experts they determined that either -35 air temperature or -35 wind chill would be where they would close school based on cold weather.
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores
Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
10 Best Burgers in St. Cloud According to Yelp Reviews
Who doesn't love a great burger? There are so many variations as well. Plus, do you like the fast food type or the sit down restaurant type? Recently, I have found that the fast food places have been trying to step up their game. Moving to better buns, thicker burgers and trying to market them as more of an "artisan" type of meal instead of your boring burger patty on a plain ol' bun.
Heat Lamp Believed to Cause Garage Fire
A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a garage fire in Brockway Township. Tuesday night, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 42,000 block of 110th avenue in Brockway Township. Tanner Nordlund, of Holdingford, reported his detached garage was on fire. Fire crews from...
How to Prevent Winter Injuries in Central Minnesota
Cold and snowy weather can present challenges to Central Minnesotans. I was joined by Injury Prevention Specialist Jason McDonald from CentraCare. He says icy conditions on roadways, in parking lots and sidewalks can be tough to navigate in sub-zero weather. McDonald has some prevention ideas to keep ice related falls or car accidents from happening.
MDA Offers Value-Added Ag Grants
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant Program. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from Minnesota farms and businesses looking to start or improve production capacity, diversification, and access to value-added products. To qualify for...
MN Veteran’s Homes Pick Up Big Donation
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota’s Veterans Homes will get some help thanks to a new donation. The VFW – Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson has donated $80,000 to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. The donation was specifically directed to each of the state’s eight Veterans Homes,...
Minnesota Man Interrupts Vehicle Break-In, Shot In Both Feet
This certainly could have been a whole lot worse for this guy. He's extremely lucky the assailants didn't shoot him in the head or any other vital area of his body. Not that being shot in both feet wouldn't be traumatic but at least not lethal. Friday night around 9:45...
Air Getting Cleaner in MN
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Commerce have released their report tracking greenhouse gasses in the state, and it shows some good news. In 2007, the Next Generation Energy Act set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota by...
