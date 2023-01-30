Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
Heat Lamp Believed to Cause Garage Fire
A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a garage fire in Brockway Township. Tuesday night, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 42,000 block of 110th avenue in Brockway Township. Tanner Nordlund, of Holdingford, reported his detached garage was on fire. Fire crews from...
Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota
No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
Elk River Crash Sends One to Hospital
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A two-car crash near Elk River sent a man to the hospital. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say Wednesday morning, an SUV driven by Henry Koch of Princeton was driving north on Highway 169 and collided with another SUV driven by Elijah Wetch of Princeton.
Snow Plow Crash in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A tractor and snow plow driver was sent to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say a tractor-mounted snow plow driven by 51-year-old James Streit of St. Augusta was traveling South on Highway 15 near 33rd street in Waite Park when he was struck by a pickup driven by 38-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Brainerd.
City of Stillwater Extends Viewing Time For Championship Sculptures In Lowell Park
If you didn't get a chance to drive to Stillwater in the past few weeks to see the amazing snow sculptures created by artists from all over the world, The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation has decided that it would be a shame to destroy all of the beautiful snow sculptures so soon, so they've decided to extend the public snow sculpture viewing for another week, through February 13th.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Teen Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Stearns County
AVON (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi and a car were both going east when they collided near Avon. The car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side.
MN Driver To Law Enforcement “Sometimes You Got To Let Jesus Take The Wheel”
It's best practice when you see police lights behind you to just pull over. One Minnesota driver, who didn't follow this best practice, recently found out what happens when you run from law enforcement. When you run, police more often than not will catch you. When police caught up with this Minnesota driver, the excuse given was almost comical.
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores
Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere
Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
2023 Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Classic Is This Weekend On Lake Mille Lacs!
Don't be surprised if you run into former Minnesota Twin, Justin Morneau, this weekend in Central Minnesota. He will be up in Isle for the 2023 Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Classic that is being held on Saturday on Lake Mille Lacs!. According to the event's website: "All proceeds of the...
Six People Arrested in Kandiyohi County Drug Bust
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Six people were arrested Monday in connection to a drug investigation in Kandiyohi County. Members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, Central Minnesota Task Force, MN BCA and other law enforcement agencies, used three search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties.
These Treats From The Cold Spring Bakery Are Only Around For A Limited Time!
With the calendar set to turn the page over to February, there is something really SWEET to look forward to! Cold Spring Bakery announced this morning on social media that a popular 'delicacy' would be available for just a limited time, but if you wait too long you are going to miss out. So what is this delicacy they are referring to? A Paczki.
Sartell High School Gets $5,000 State Grant for CNA Program
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen High School has received some state funding to help prepare future nursing assistants. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative, in collaboration of the State of Minnesota and Minnesota State, awarded over $98,000 in equipment grants to 24 Minnesota High Schools. Kara Brink is the...
See New Minnesota “Loon” Movie Trailer. Will It Make You Laugh or Cringe?
We all love our state bird the Loon. It's majestic and the calls of the Loon can be mesmerizing on a summer night. But you've also probably thought, at least once, those red eyes can be a little creepy. Maybe that was the thought when this Minnesota based movie was being put together.
Hungry For Fashion? Minnesota Artist Redefines Jewelry
Looking at the photo above, you're probably thinking, "Wow! A tiny dessert bakery item! I bet I could eat a hundred of those without gaining a pound!" That might be true if what you are seeing was actual food; but alas, it is not. What you are seeing are some of the amazing tiny food artwork pieces created by Kaitlyn Luhm, a Minneapolis-based sculptor/Multi-media art creator at Luhmstudios.
The Weekender: Versa-Dance, Descendants The Musical and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - This weekend is jammed pack with fun and exciting things to do with your family. Be apart of the conversation with Nerd Nite in Waite Park, see your favorite Disney heroes and villains at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy a special Mom/Son Superhero day, check out the Versa-Style Dance Company in St. Joseph, and enjoy some crafts and cocktails in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0