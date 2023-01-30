ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.7 The River

Heat Lamp Believed to Cause Garage Fire

A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a garage fire in Brockway Township. Tuesday night, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 42,000 block of 110th avenue in Brockway Township. Tanner Nordlund, of Holdingford, reported his detached garage was on fire. Fire crews from...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota

No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Elk River Crash Sends One to Hospital

ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A two-car crash near Elk River sent a man to the hospital. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say Wednesday morning, an SUV driven by Henry Koch of Princeton was driving north on Highway 169 and collided with another SUV driven by Elijah Wetch of Princeton.
ELK RIVER, MN
96.7 The River

Snow Plow Crash in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A tractor and snow plow driver was sent to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say a tractor-mounted snow plow driven by 51-year-old James Streit of St. Augusta was traveling South on Highway 15 near 33rd street in Waite Park when he was struck by a pickup driven by 38-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Brainerd.
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

City of Stillwater Extends Viewing Time For Championship Sculptures In Lowell Park

If you didn't get a chance to drive to Stillwater in the past few weeks to see the amazing snow sculptures created by artists from all over the world, The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation has decided that it would be a shame to destroy all of the beautiful snow sculptures so soon, so they've decided to extend the public snow sculpture viewing for another week, through February 13th.
STILLWATER, MN
96.7 The River

Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores

Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere

Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
96.7 The River

Six People Arrested in Kandiyohi County Drug Bust

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Six people were arrested Monday in connection to a drug investigation in Kandiyohi County. Members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, Central Minnesota Task Force, MN BCA and other law enforcement agencies, used three search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell High School Gets $5,000 State Grant for CNA Program

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen High School has received some state funding to help prepare future nursing assistants. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative, in collaboration of the State of Minnesota and Minnesota State, awarded over $98,000 in equipment grants to 24 Minnesota High Schools. Kara Brink is the...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Hungry For Fashion? Minnesota Artist Redefines Jewelry

Looking at the photo above, you're probably thinking, "Wow! A tiny dessert bakery item! I bet I could eat a hundred of those without gaining a pound!" That might be true if what you are seeing was actual food; but alas, it is not. What you are seeing are some of the amazing tiny food artwork pieces created by Kaitlyn Luhm, a Minneapolis-based sculptor/Multi-media art creator at Luhmstudios.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

The Weekender: Versa-Dance, Descendants The Musical and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - This weekend is jammed pack with fun and exciting things to do with your family. Be apart of the conversation with Nerd Nite in Waite Park, see your favorite Disney heroes and villains at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy a special Mom/Son Superhero day, check out the Versa-Style Dance Company in St. Joseph, and enjoy some crafts and cocktails in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy