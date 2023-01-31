ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
sciencealert.com

AI System Detects Strange Signals of Unknown Origin in Radio Data

Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors. All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it...
Blogging Big Blue

Google develops powerful AI chatbot to compete ChatGPT

The competition for artificial intelligence supremacy has begun. The sudden interest in AI-enabled chatbot systems, particularly OpenAI’s ChatGPT, appears to have Google feeling the heat. This year, Google plans to showcase more than 20 AI-powered projects, including a version of its search engine with chatbot features, all of which...
makeuseof.com

The Dangers of AI Writing and How to Spot AI-Generated Text

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. AI programs are here, and one of their missions is to take over the writing space. Large language models like ChatGPT are some of the latest-to-arrive...
aiexpress.io

AI success is being limited by poor digital transformation

Digital transformation has a number of dimensions and complexities, that are generally misplaced on organizations endeavor it. The recipe for fulfillment lies in rethinking the processes and the organizational construction to generate most worth from the know-how framework — one thing many enterprises proceed to battle with. A 2020...
Creative Bloq

Picsart's 'Replace My Ex' is the most savage AI art tool yet

AI art is arguably the most contentious topic in the world of art and design right now. For every seemingly innocuous image of a bird with human hands, there's a debate over the ethics and copyright issues surrounding the tech. But hey, at least now you can replace your ex with a snake!
marktechpost.com

Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence AI: The Significance of Prompt Engineering for Progress and Innovation

ChatGPT has been the talk of the town since the day it has released. Over a million users are already using the revolutionary chatbot for interaction. For the unaware, ChatGPT is a large language model (LLM) trained by OpenAI to respond to different questions and generate information on an extensive range of topics. It can translate multiple languages, generate unique and creative user-specific content, summarize long text paragraphs, etc. LLMs are trained on huge volumes of textual data and produce meaningful text like humans. It even holds the capability of generating software codes. One of the key advantages of large language models is that they can quickly produce good-quality text conveniently and at scale.
WBBM News Radio

TechCrunch

Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform

The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
thepennyhoarder.com

