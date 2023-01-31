Read full article on original website
Related
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
sciencealert.com
AI System Detects Strange Signals of Unknown Origin in Radio Data
Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors. All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it...
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
Forget 'quiet quitting': Men earning six figures are openly cutting their work hours more than their coworkers
High-income men are cutting their work hours more than their colleagues, while men without college degrees are quitting their jobs entirely.
Google develops powerful AI chatbot to compete ChatGPT
The competition for artificial intelligence supremacy has begun. The sudden interest in AI-enabled chatbot systems, particularly OpenAI’s ChatGPT, appears to have Google feeling the heat. This year, Google plans to showcase more than 20 AI-powered projects, including a version of its search engine with chatbot features, all of which...
Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%
The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.
makeuseof.com
The Dangers of AI Writing and How to Spot AI-Generated Text
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. AI programs are here, and one of their missions is to take over the writing space. Large language models like ChatGPT are some of the latest-to-arrive...
aiexpress.io
AI success is being limited by poor digital transformation
Digital transformation has a number of dimensions and complexities, that are generally misplaced on organizations endeavor it. The recipe for fulfillment lies in rethinking the processes and the organizational construction to generate most worth from the know-how framework — one thing many enterprises proceed to battle with. A 2020...
Picsart's 'Replace My Ex' is the most savage AI art tool yet
AI art is arguably the most contentious topic in the world of art and design right now. For every seemingly innocuous image of a bird with human hands, there's a debate over the ethics and copyright issues surrounding the tech. But hey, at least now you can replace your ex with a snake!
Google will bring generative AI to Gmail. It's trying to stem the threat of the Microsoft-OpenAI alliance.
Get ready to have AI features on your email as Google wants to remind people it's been using AI longer than the Microsoft-ChatGPT alliance existed.
Meta’s CTO bemoans the company’s philanthropy and perks as distractions. But they might be vital to its culture
At what point as a company—particularly one with tens of billions of dollars in revenue—does giving employees what they want become a drag on the bottom line? It’s a slippery slope, according to Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth. In a recent post on Bosworth’s—also referred to...
marktechpost.com
Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence AI: The Significance of Prompt Engineering for Progress and Innovation
ChatGPT has been the talk of the town since the day it has released. Over a million users are already using the revolutionary chatbot for interaction. For the unaware, ChatGPT is a large language model (LLM) trained by OpenAI to respond to different questions and generate information on an extensive range of topics. It can translate multiple languages, generate unique and creative user-specific content, summarize long text paragraphs, etc. LLMs are trained on huge volumes of textual data and produce meaningful text like humans. It even holds the capability of generating software codes. One of the key advantages of large language models is that they can quickly produce good-quality text conveniently and at scale.
Audacy Digital Advertising Solutions
Our digital experts serve the unique needs of local, regional, and national advertisers with differentiated solutions that deliver performance unmatched in today’s media landscape.
TechCrunch
Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform
The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
thepennyhoarder.com
WFH as a Customer Support Rep Earning up to $22/Hour Plus Benefits
Housecall Pro, a field service management app, is hiring a customer support representative. This is a full-time remote job for anyone in the United States. This role is expected to pay between $18 and $22 an hour. You will be responsible for managing and prioritizing support channels; identifying and escalating...
Comments / 0