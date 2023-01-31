Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Greene, Schoharie, Western Albany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Greene; Schoharie; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS AND AN ISOLATED SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF EASTERN ALBANY...WESTERN RENSSELAER...EASTERN GREENE...WESTERN GREENE...SCHOHARIE...AND WESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES HAZARDS...Scattered snow showers and isolated snow squalls accompanied by wind gusts 25 to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile briefly LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 114 AM EST, the snow showers and isolated snow squall was near Cobleskill moving southeast at 40 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Middleburgh and Schoharie around 120 AM EST. Livingstonville around 130 AM EST. Berne and Preston-Potter Hollow around 135 AM EST. Westerlo around 145 AM EST. New Baltimore, Ravena and Selkirk around 200 AM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 23. Interstate 87 between exits 21B and 21A. This band of snow showers and isolated squalls may produce a quick dusting to an inch in less than an hour. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Herkimer, Western Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Herkimer; Western Schenectady AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WITH A NARROW BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN FULTON... SCHOHARIE...NORTHERN FULTON...SOUTHERN HERKIMER...WESTERN SCHENECTADY...AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of snow showers and isolated snow squalls with a brief burst of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1130 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Fort Plain, or 8 miles west of Canajoharie moving southeast at 40 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Fort Plain around 1140 PM EST. Canajoharie, Sharon Springs and Ames around 1145 PM EST. Central Bridge around 1210 AM EST. Schoharie around 1215 AM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 22 and 23. Interstate 90 between exits 27 and 29. This band of snow may produce a quick dusting to an inch in less than an hour. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fulton, Northern Saratoga, Southern Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Southern Fulton A BAND OF SNOW SHOWERS AND ISOLATED SNOW SQUALLS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN FULTON...EASTERN SCHENECTADY...NORTHERN FULTON...MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SARATOGA...AND NORTHERN SARATOGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...Snow showers and isolated snow squalls accompanied by winds 30 to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1149 PM EST, a snow squall was over Mayfield, or near Gloversville moving southeast at 25 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Broadalbin and Fort Johnson around 1200 AM EST. Amsterdam around 1205 AM EST. Hagaman around 1210 AM EST. Glenville and Galway around 1220 AM EST. Ballston Spa and North Ballston Spa around 1235 AM EST. Burnt Hills and East Glenville around 1240 AM EST. Clifton Park, Mechanicville, Round Lake, Country Knolls and Alplaus around 1245 AM EST. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 8A and 12. This band of snow showers and isolated squalls may produce a quick dusting to an inch in less than an hour. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery, Northern Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga A BAND OF SNOW SHOWERS AND ISOLATED SNOW SQUALLS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN FULTON...EASTERN SCHENECTADY...NORTHERN FULTON...MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SARATOGA...AND NORTHERN SARATOGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...Snow showers and isolated snow squalls accompanied by winds 30 to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1149 PM EST, a snow squall was over Mayfield, or near Gloversville moving southeast at 25 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Broadalbin and Fort Johnson around 1200 AM EST. Amsterdam around 1205 AM EST. Hagaman around 1210 AM EST. Glenville and Galway around 1220 AM EST. Ballston Spa and North Ballston Spa around 1235 AM EST. Burnt Hills and East Glenville around 1240 AM EST. Clifton Park, Mechanicville, Round Lake, Country Knolls and Alplaus around 1245 AM EST. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 8A and 12. This band of snow showers and isolated squalls may produce a quick dusting to an inch in less than an hour. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Onondaga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Onondaga; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Sullivan WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...In New York, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
