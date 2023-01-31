Effective: 2023-02-03 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Herkimer; Western Schenectady AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WITH A NARROW BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN FULTON... SCHOHARIE...NORTHERN FULTON...SOUTHERN HERKIMER...WESTERN SCHENECTADY...AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of snow showers and isolated snow squalls with a brief burst of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1130 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Fort Plain, or 8 miles west of Canajoharie moving southeast at 40 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Fort Plain around 1140 PM EST. Canajoharie, Sharon Springs and Ames around 1145 PM EST. Central Bridge around 1210 AM EST. Schoharie around 1215 AM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 22 and 23. Interstate 90 between exits 27 and 29. This band of snow may produce a quick dusting to an inch in less than an hour. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO