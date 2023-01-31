Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev breaks silence after ATP conclude investigation into domestic abuse allegations: "Justice has prevailed"
Alexander Zverev released a statement following the ATP concluding the investigation into his domestic abuse allegations saying that justice has prevailed. The ATP published the results of a 15-month-long independent investigation into the abuse allegations against Alexander Zvrev. The German has been accused by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova of being abusive towards her but he claimed that he was innocent. The investigation concluded that there was conclusive evidence that suggested Zverev had been abusive with the ATP confirming that no disciplinary action will be taken.
tennisuptodate.com
"We will always accept the help": Zverev on potential return to German setup for Becker ahead of Davis Cup
After his release from prison, Boris Becker has returned to work on Eurosport during the Australian Open and Alexander Zverev is optimistic that potentially he will return to the German set-up. Speaking ahead of Germany's Davis Cup tie with Switzerland, he said that they will always accept the help for...
atptour.com
Paul Leads USA, Coric & Thiem In Action In Davis Cup Matches To Watch
Wawrinka plays for Switzerland as Ymer brothers hope to inspire Sweden. Last week, Tommy Paul enjoyed the best run of his career at the Australian Open, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final. The 25-year-old is looking to maintain his momentum this week in the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers, where he leads the United States against Uzbekistan.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Yardbarker
"Djokovic had 3 centimetre hamstring tear" - reveals Australian Open tournament director
After his 2023 Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic said that he will show proof of his injury as there were many doubters. During his run to the 22nd Grand Slam title, the 35-year-old faced a lot of doubts regarding his left hamstring injury. However, everyone that was around Djokovic confirmed this injury, and now, even the Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley did that.
tennisuptodate.com
Frances Tiafoe reaches new career-high in ATP Rankings, remains positive despite early Australian open exit
American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe recently made his maiden entry among the top-15 in the ATP Rankings, as published on Monday. The 25-year-old had high hopes coming into the 111th edition of the Australian Open. Despite making a good start in the Major, the American lost to 2022 US Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), in the third round of the Grand Slam.
tennismajors.com
Toni Nadal on Rafa’s “punished body” : “He can win Roland-Garros this year and then we’ll see”
Rafael Nadal is already tired of answering questions about how much longer he might want to put his mind and body through the ringer in the quest for Grand Slam titles. The hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open means Nadal will be out of action for up to eight weeks, making him almost certain to miss the Indian Wells-Miami swing, and meaning he is likely to return on the clay in April.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal confident nephew Rafael Nadal can win French Open but admits longevity taking its toll: "Rafa has been on Tour since he was 16 years old"
Rafael Nadal has been a tennis player for a long time and his uncle Toni believes that longevity is slowly starting to catch up with him lately. Nadal's tennis was never the type of tennis that is easy on the body as his playstyle is very physical where he uses a lot of power. Clay tennis is generally tough on the body and he's played a lot of clay tennis over the years. It's been crucial to his success but also it's a detriment in a way, especially now in the later stages of his career.
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal lauds high praise on Djokovic: "His game is undoubtedly the most complete on the circuit"
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal has praised Djokovic as the most complete tennis player on the circuit right now following his Australian Open triumph. Many assumed that Toni Nadal isn't particularly thrilled by Novak Djokovic considering his nephew's rivalry with him but the Spanish coach is actually a big fan of Djokovic. He plotted many times against him as part of Nadal's team so he's fully aware of the strength his game possesses. He praised him after yet another Australian Open saying he has the most complete game on the tour:
tennisuptodate.com
"It's almost as if Tiley is Novak's physician at this point" - Tennis fans blast Australian Open CEO for his comments on Djokovic winning the event with a hamstring tear
After Craig Tiley confirmed a three-centimeter tear in Novak Djokovic's hamstring, the tennis world has heavily criticised the Australian Open director. The Serb made history in Melbourne on Sunday (January 29) by winning a record-extending tenth Australian Open title, a year after he was deported from the country. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the title clash to go level with Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles and also returned to the top spot in the ATP rankings.
atptour.com
Cressy: 'I Don't Put Any Limits On Myself'
Paris-born American won first ATP Tour title last season in Newport. Maxime Cressy is famous for his unique serve-and-volley tactics, an old-school style that stands out in the modern game. The Paris-born American also has a distinctive approach to the mental side of the sport, utilising a mindset that meshes with his aggressive play.
tennisuptodate.com
"Surely a drop off to be expected" - Andy Murray blames low viewership for 2023 Australian Open due to the absence of Federer, Barty and Kyrgios
Andy Murray has suggested that the absence of Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios was the reason for Channel 9 experiencing significantly lower TV ratings during the 2023 Australian Open as compared to last year. The Australian TV network, which recently extended its deal with the first Grand Slam...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 01-02)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
