Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Growth to be Aided by the Rising Cases of Cardiovascular Disease

According to our new market research study titled “Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type, Indication and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 11,096.9 million by 2027 from US$ 4,680.0 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2020–2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth. The growth of the market is attributed to the key factors such as high prevalence of diseases leading to chronic kidney diseases and favorable reimbursement policy for the late stage chronic kidney disease drugs. However, delay in the diagnosis of chronic kidney disease is expected to hamper the growth of the market up to certain extent during the forecast period.

