Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Growth to be Aided by the Rising Cases of Cardiovascular Disease

takeitcool.com
Global Customer Data Platform Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global customer data platform market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like component, deployment mode, organisation size, application, vertical, and major regions.
MedicalXpress
Multiple artery blockage patients fare better and live longer with coronary artery bypass surgery than with stenting
A study of more than 100,000 patients has revealed that, for patients with blockages in multiple arteries, those who opt for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) are less likely to die from their condition, less likely to need additional surgery, and less likely to have a heart attack than patients who choose to undergo a stent procedure.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Spinal Cord Stimulation System as Alternative Treatment for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
Spinal cord stimulation has been used for 50 years to effectively manage chronic pain without opioids. The FDA approved a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system (Proclaim XR; Abbot) for diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a condition that currently has no disease modifying treatments. SCS, which is a form of neurostimulation therapy that doses tissue with a certain quantity of energy to relieve pain, can now be added to the available chronic pain management strategies that avoid the use of opioids for patients with DPN.
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
takeitcool.com
South Korea Soluble Dietary Fibre Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.20% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘South Korea Soluble Dietary Fibre Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the South Korea soluble dietary fibre market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like source, type, and application. The report...
takeitcool.com
Asia Pacific Butyl Glycol Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.70% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Asia Pacific Butyl Glycol Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the Asia Pacific butyl glycol market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like function, application, and major regions. The report studies...
Medical News Today
Is surgery the only option for fixing a leaky heart valve?
A leaky heart valve refers to a heart valve that does not close properly. This can make it more difficult for a person’s heart to pump blood. Typically, treatment may involve surgery. However, it may be possible to resolve the issue without surgery in some cases. A leaky heart...
MedicalXpress
Black and Hispanic people in US less likely to get treatment for stroke complications
Analysis of 20 years of electronic health records across the U.S. finds Black and Hispanic stroke survivors were less likely than white stroke survivors to receive treatment for common complications during the first year after their stroke, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
takeitcool.com
Oxygen Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Oxygen Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Oxygen. Report Features Details. Product Name Oxygen. Process Included. Oxygen Production From Vacuum Swing Absorption process. Oxygen Production From...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Best Treatment for Carotid Artery Stenosis?
The best treatment of carotid artery stenosis usually involves a combination of medications, lifestyle changes, and surgery (if needed) to halt or delay the progression of the disease. The treatment of carotid artery disease aims to prevent stroke. Depending on the extent of blockage in the carotid arteries, specific treatment...
Medical News Today
Can blood tests diagnose heart failure?
Blood tests are an important tool for diagnosing heart failure. Doctors can also use blood tests to monitor treatment progress and check for potential complications. Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. Several conditions, including coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes, can cause heart failure.
MedicalXpress
Calling patients after heart failure may save lives
Phone calls from a nurse may improve survival for patients treated for heart failure, according to a new study by investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. Heart failure occurs when the heart does not pump enough blood to support the organs. Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have been studying ways to improve survival rates as about one-third of people with heart failure die within a year of being hospitalized. Studies show about 15% to 20% of people hospitalized for heart failure return to the hospital within 30 days.
Medagadget.com
Peripheral Arterial Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Featuring 18+ Key Companies by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s ‘Peripheral Arterial Disease Pipeline Insight 2023‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and Peripheral Arterial Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Peripheral Arterial Disease pipeline domain.
MedicalXpress
Tips for recognizing, living with and preventing atrial fibrillation (AFib)
Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a fast and irregular heart rhythm that, left untreated, can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. It's the most common type of arrhythmia, a potentially serious condition in which the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or in an irregular pattern. RUSH electrophysiologist...
Medagadget.com
Pain Management Drugs Market Expected to Reach $91,649.16 million by 2027 | CAGR of 3.8%
Pain management drugs market was valued at $71,431.85 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $91,649.16 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. Pain is a complex medical condition, which not only affects physical but also mental well-being of an individual. It is caused due to trauma or tissue damage, and its intensity varies from person to person. Pain control medications help to alleviate pain through various pathways in patient’s body. There are various types of medicines available in the pain management drugs market targeting specific biomolecules in the body and manipulating specific mechanisms to avoid pain sensation. On the basis of cause of pain, the treatment provided can be simple or complex. Pain can be managed using a variety of pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies.
Medagadget.com
Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.6% by 2027
According to our new market research study titled “Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type, Indication and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 11,096.9 million by 2027 from US$ 4,680.0 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2020–2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth. The growth of the market is attributed to the key factors such as high prevalence of diseases leading to chronic kidney diseases and favorable reimbursement policy for the late stage chronic kidney disease drugs. However, delay in the diagnosis of chronic kidney disease is expected to hamper the growth of the market up to certain extent during the forecast period.
takeitcool.com
Global Infliximab Drug Market Growth to be Driven by the Rising Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis During the Forecast Period of 2023-2031
The ‘Global Infliximab Drug Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2031’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global infliximab drug market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product type, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and major regions. Infliximab Drug Market...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Lecanemab for the Treatment of Alzheimer Disease
Promising results for lecanemab's efficacy in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia associated with Alzheimer disease were accompanied by reports of adverse effects associated with treatment. Lecanemab (Leqembi) is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that reduces forms insoluble amyloid beta (Aβ) proteins responsible for...
Healthline
What are the Symptoms of Decreased Cardiac Output?
Decreased cardiac output is when your heart can no longer pump enough oxygen to meet the demands of your body. A rapid heart rate is a common symptom of decreased cardiac output, but there are other signs and symptoms, too. Your heart is responsible for pumping oxygenated blood to all...
MedicalXpress
Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults
Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
