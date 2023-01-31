Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee History for Kids
If you read about the Civil Rights Movement, you’ll find reference to a lawsuit Ida B. Wells filed that foreshadowed events three-quarters of a century later. A few years ago, thanks to state archivist Wayne Moore, I found the documents from this case on file at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
Third-grade English learners face potential retention
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Around ten Kingsport students will face an extra challenge when they begin TCAP testing this spring. Tennessee’s controversial third-grade retention law will hold children learning English as a second language to the same testing standard as other students, provided that they’ve received English instruction for the past two years. Kingsport Assistant […]
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Jump To:
Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023
With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Middle Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.
radionwtn.com
Lodge At Paris Landing To Serve Valentine’s Day Meals
Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Montgomery Bell State Park is serving Valentine’s meals on three separate dates. Participating parks are:. Montgomery Bell State Park. Fall Creek Falls State Park. Henry Horton State Park. Cumberland Mountain State Park.
radionwtn.com
First Lady Maria Lee To Undergo Bone Marrow Transplant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August. The first phase of treatment went well, and we thank the medical team for their exceptional care and commitment. Later this month, Maria will begin the next phase of treatment, as she prepares to undergo a bone marrow transplant. While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”
wpln.org
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tennessee. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “So I have to come in the bathroom.”
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gives update on wife Maria's lymphoma treatment
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a thank you to citizens offering prayers and support as his wife Maria enters a new phase of treatment for lymphoma. In August of last year, Governor Lee announced wife Maria's diagnosis which came as unexpected. "Her prognosis is good and it is treatable," Gov. Lee said in a statement.
brianhornback.com
Statement from Gov. Bill Lee
WSMV
First Lady completes first phase of cancer treatment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s First Lady, Maria Lee, is through the first phase of treatment for lymphoma and is preparing to undergo a bone marrow transplant, according to an announcement by her husband, Governor Bill Lee. Gov. Lee released a statement on Thursday morning, thanking everyone for all...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Tennessee should be on your list of places to eat.
fox17.com
Icy weather causes school delays and closures Thursday
Icy conditions have caused many districts to close their doors for the day due to weather. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Columbia State Community College: Opening at 9:30 am. Cumberland County TN Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Davidson Nashville Public Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Dayspring Academy: CLOSED.
WBBJ
Tennessee Correction Department holding citizens academy
The Tennessee Department of Correction is accepting applications for its Citizens Correctional Academy through Feb. 6. The five-week program runs from April 25 through May 23. It is designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency, according to a news release. Classes will...
WTVCFOX
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Adoption Project announces 2023 legislative push to turn 'the most unstable' foster care system in the U.S. into the best
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — We've heard from parents, lawyers, and even a juvenile court judge worried the foster care system in Tennessee is on the "verge of collapse." Numbers from the 2022 State of the Child report on the health and welfare of children in the state researchers call the foster care system "the most unstable in the country."
brianhornback.com
Gov. Lee Names Tennessee Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals Appointees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dwight E. Tarwater to the Tennessee Supreme Court and Matthew Wilson to the Court of Criminal Appeals, Western Section. “Dwight is a highly qualified attorney who will bring significant experience to the Tennessee Supreme Court,” said Lee....
dicksonpost.com
Littleton's committee recommends changes to juvenile justice system
The General Assembly’s Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice met last week to announce legislative recommendations to improve the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville, as well as the broader juvenile justice system in Tennessee. In June 2022, Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron...
WTVC
Turkeys, turkey hunters to benefit from 6-year research project in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hard work, patience and science is behind a years-long effort in Tennessee that will help manage wild turkeys in the Volunteer State, and help those who hunt them. According to the Outdoor Wire, the new research extends the work of an active six-year research project led...
