NEW ORLEANS — The Northshore has been experiencing light to near moderate rainfall since the late morning hours. Expect South Shore Parishes to experience rain as early as 1:30 PM for the River Parishes, and around 2 PM near Kenner. All other South Shore locations around late afternoon and evening hours. Wet commute, umbrellas and jacket weather will be needed for afternoon commute on the Northshore -- as temperatures are in the low 50s. As for the evening commute, including the South Shore, jacket, umbrella and a wet ride home is in the forecast. The reason for expected change in local temperatures, while there is a warm front brushing the coastal shores of SELA warm air will fall shy of the Northshore and Lake Front. But an area of high pressure over northeastern Arkansas and western Tennessee is pushing the line of snow, freezing rain and showers deeper through Louisiana. Our local temperatures could see up to 10-20° drop in local temperatures. The associated low will continue to usher in rain and showers into the midnight and beyond. Rainfall totals .02-.70" inches possible. The highest amounts will be across the Northshore. New Orleans .09 - .15" inches expected.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO