Related
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
inforney.com
Storm that brought wintry weather and flooding to the ArkLaTex departs tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - Regional Radar as of Thursday afternoon showed scattered rain. The heaviest was in Mississippi. The center part of this week's storm was over Dallas. The storm is forecast to depart late this evening. Here is the forecast time line:. Rain continues through 10 p.m. The precipitation leaves...
wbrz.com
Thursday AM Forecast: Another inch or two of rain today
Showers will be around all day; rainfall totals will be manageable. Today & Tonight: Today is looking like a washout. Spotty showers will start up later this morning and continue on and off all day. There may be a few brief heavy downpours, but the flood threat is much lower than it was over the weekend. Some of the typical roads may hold water while its pouring, but there will be lulls in the activity for drains to catch up throughout the day. Temperatures will be cold, likely staying in the 40s all day. Tonight, we will dry out and temperatures will be in the low 40s and upper 30s for Friday morning.
Alabama Skies: Ice, tornadoes possible today
It seems that ole groundhog just won’t let go of gloomy days in Alabama. From a winter weather advisory in the northern part of the state to a risk for severe storms and tornadoes near the Gulf Coast, many of us are hoping for some sunny days to dry out and get some fresh air.
WDSU
Today, rain to showers and a large drop in temperatures
NEW ORLEANS — The Northshore has been experiencing light to near moderate rainfall since the late morning hours. Expect South Shore Parishes to experience rain as early as 1:30 PM for the River Parishes, and around 2 PM near Kenner. All other South Shore locations around late afternoon and evening hours. Wet commute, umbrellas and jacket weather will be needed for afternoon commute on the Northshore -- as temperatures are in the low 50s. As for the evening commute, including the South Shore, jacket, umbrella and a wet ride home is in the forecast. The reason for expected change in local temperatures, while there is a warm front brushing the coastal shores of SELA warm air will fall shy of the Northshore and Lake Front. But an area of high pressure over northeastern Arkansas and western Tennessee is pushing the line of snow, freezing rain and showers deeper through Louisiana. Our local temperatures could see up to 10-20° drop in local temperatures. The associated low will continue to usher in rain and showers into the midnight and beyond. Rainfall totals .02-.70" inches possible. The highest amounts will be across the Northshore. New Orleans .09 - .15" inches expected.
Louisiana Soaker – Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall Today
Full coulees and cold temperatures with the threat of more rainfall will greet Louisiana residents again today.
Deadly ice storm that has crippled parts of Texas, mid-South finally coming to an end after 4 days
A multi-day, crippling ice storm responsible for at least eight deaths and more than 400,000 power outages across Texas and the mid-South will finally come to an end on Thursday as the final surge of winter weather slides across the region.
Lake Charles American Press
Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon
An extended period of showers and thunderstorms will begin Wednesday morning as precipitation spreads into lower southeast Texas. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the rain will increase in coverage throughout the day before continuing into Thursday when a low pressure center crosses south Louisiana as a congealed mass of heavy showers and some organized thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado will be possible in stronger storms or line segments that may develop.
Worried About Possible Flooding? Get Free Sandbags Now
The rain that continues to inundate the North Louisiana area is bringing on a set of problems that we are all to familiar with in our region. That problem is flooding. With Cross Bayou at Cross Lake already seeing minor flooding and the potential for flooding around Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau, now is the time to get proactive just in case we see the worst case scenario of Mother Nature's wrath.
inforney.com
Texas has 400,000 customers without power in ice storm aftermath
(The Center Square) — The state of Texas still has 400,000 plus customers without power in the aftermath of an ice storm that swept through it earlier in the week. There were 418,453 Texans without power as of 11 a.m. Feb. 2, according to PowerOutaage.us, a website that tracks power outages throughout the U.S.
Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Portions of Northeast Louisiana to be under Winter Weather Advisory starting January 31st at 6 PM
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. announced that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from January 31, 2023, at 6 PM, to February 1, 2023, at 9 AM for portions of Northeast Louisiana. According to officials, temperatures will fall to near freezing in the evening of […]
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
KSLA
DOTD encourages drivers to stay home during winter weather threat
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The Department of Transportation and Development is urging people to stay off the roads Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to wintry weather. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex as freezing rain moves across the U.S. Departments in Texas and Louisiana are working around...
Linemen share why they made the trek to Arkansas to help in the case of major power outages
Power companies still have lots of crews coming in on stand-by for if this last final wave of the ice storm causes any power outages.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
Winter Weather Causes Massive Pileups, Several Crashes On Texas Roads
Icy weather is causing dangerous road conditions across the state.
