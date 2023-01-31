Read full article on original website
Ways To Straighten Hair Without Dangerous Cancer-Causing Chemicals
Hair straightening chemicals are in demand in the U.S., especially among Black women — this demographic makes up the majority of consumers. While the popularity of hair relaxers has declined recently, the market size is still expected to reach $854 million by 2028. These relaxers are typically sold in cream and solid forms, and the chemicals they contain are effective because they break disulfide bonds to change hair texture. These products are marketed as all-natural and safe to use and can be found on grocery store shelves. But recent research is giving women a reason to take a break from hair straightening chemicals. A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a concerning link between hair straightening products and uterine cancer.
The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.
A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
Cabbage: A Positive Impact on Blood Sugar Control
Master of Science in Exercise Physiology & Sports Nutrition · 6 years of experience · USA. Cabbage, if consumed alone, is a low carbohydrate, high fiber food that would provide benefits to stabilizing blood sugar. Cabbage is a recommended non-starchy vegetable to be consumed by those who struggle with blood sugar management.
Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?
There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
How I Discovered I Had Heart Failure
After years of unhealthy habits, James Young was taken to the emergency room with a failing heart. Now he's sharing the story of how he turned his health around and inspiring others to.
Hear from the experts on collard, plus health benefits, and recipes
Slide 1 of 9: Benefits by Faith SekeCollard helps in blood clotting. It contains vitamin k which plays a major role in blood clotting.Collard helps in weight loss. It's high in fiber which plays a good role in suppressing the urge to eat as it makes one to feel fuller for longer. Fiber also assist with bowel movement health.Collard contains a significant amount of folate and may help reduce the risk of depressive symptoms.Collard contains choline which may help to maintain the structure of cellular membrane and reduce chronic inflammation.→ Collard: How much should you eat? Experts weigh in.→ Love Collard? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Bell’s Palsy and Mental Health
Patients with facial paralysis have an impaired ability to communicate and express their emotions. Depression and anxiety have been found to be much more prevalent in this patient population. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can help mitigate the impact of long-standing disease. Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial paralysis, can have a...
Women should be allowed to exercise autonomy with regard to their bodies and their medical care
When I walked into the ultrasound room, I immediately noticed the patient’s red-rimmed eyes and cloud of mussed-up brown hair. My eyes tracked the defeated curve of her back and its stark contrast to the sterile environment of the obstetrics and gynecology exam room, with its muted grey and blue tones. A forty-year-old woman, she had used in-vitro fertilization to become pregnant because she wanted her toddler son to have a sibling. She had come to terms with the arduous process of in-vitro fertilization. Still, she had not anticipated the severe nausea and vomiting that greeted her during her early pregnancy, deciding to take root and become a permanent fixture through a diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum. A once healthy, physically fit woman, she had lost ten pounds during her pregnancy and now got weak standing up for any extended period of time. Despite all of her suffering, this patient had dearly wanted both this pregnancy and this baby. Even though she was fortified by the hopeful promise of a new family member and a sibling for her son, she still expressed feelings of misery and resentment.
People With Autism May Feel Pain More Intensely: Study
A new study refutes the notion that people with autism are indifferent to pain. They may actually feel pain more acutely than others, researchers say. Also, their pain suppression mechanism appears less effective. TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who have autism feel pain at a higher intensity...
Parents are held accountable and accused for the excessive body weight of their children.
Would you hold the mother responsible for her daughter’s weight? Courtesy of Steve Neuberg, Arizona State University, and Jaimie Krems, Oklahoma State University. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Americans stigmatize parents of heavier children, specifically blaming them for their children’s...
Some 20% of Americans are taking sleep medications, CDC says: 'Alarming' data
A study released in January from the CDC has found that some 20% of Americans may be taking medication to fall or stay asleep. One health professional finds this data "alarming."
Brain Scans Show Effect of Poverty, Stress on Black Children
Feb. 1, 2023 -- Childhood stress can change the brain negatively, according to a new study that says Black children are affected more because they experience more poverty and adversity. “The researchers analyzed MRI scans to identify small differences in the volume of certain brain structures, and said these could...
Searching for my identity as a mixed-Black woman adopted by a white family
When all you have are pieces of your story, do you have a story at all? And if you don’t have a story, what do you have? And how does it affect who you are internally, and out in the world?. In a culture that deeply values personal and...
What to Eat, Drink and Do When You Are Constipated
If you’re feeling constipated, a change in what you eat, drink and do could help improve your condition. Come clean. It’s not potty talk to acknowledge your difficulty going. It happens to everyone sooner or later: Constipation. Maybe you don’t poop for days at a time, but you...
Helps regulate diabetes - Basil the Italian super-herb.
Basil is used to treat worm infections, warts, intestinal gas, kidney problems, fluid retention, and stomach spasms. Insect and snake bites are also treated with it. Basil is sometimes used by women before and after childbirth to encourage blood flow and to begin the flow of breast milk.
The New Obesity Guidelines for Kids Are Appalling
As an eating disorder dietitian, I’m very familiar with the feeling of screaming into the void. It’s incredibly difficult to advocate for body neutrality and a non-diet approach to food when both our culture and the US medical system constantly tell people that all bodies should fall within a certain (narrow) size range, and that the key to good health is being hypervigilant about what you do and don’t eat. With adolescents, who are inundated with truly toxic messaging about calorie restriction and beauty ideals on TikTok and elsewhere online, my work is even harder. Things are about to get much worse, because pediatricians are now being told to recommend weight-loss diets to roughly one in every three adolescents in America.
The unspoken contract between doctors and patients: Navigating mental illness in the jail setting
There exists an unspoken contract between doctors and patients. The patient tells the doctor what is wrong with as much detail as possible, and the doctor uses their knowledge and skills to make the patient feel better. However, this paradigm does not always work. I am a jailhouse psychiatrist, working...
Feeling dismissed by your doctor? Medical gaslighting can be common in women’s health
Gaslighting, a form of psychological abuse in which a person or group causes someone to question their own sanity, memories or perception of reality, was the 2022 word of the year, according to Merriam-Webster. Medical gaslighting, specifically, is a phenomenon in which patients’ illnesses and symptoms are dismissed, ignored, treated as minor or insignificant, or told they are purely psychological. This can lead to misdiagnosis, or a lack of diagnosis, and delay medical intervention. Unfortunately, I have personal experience with this.
Medication administration errors can induce fear, sadness and guilt among health care professionals
Despite evidence showing that the causes of medication errors can be traced back to multiple factors in the health care setting, health care professionals still often feel that they are to blame. In a new study, health care professionals described a variety of negative emotions when reporting medication administration errors, most commonly feelings of fear, disturbed mood, sadness, and guilt. However, immediate reassurance and guidance from seniors and colleagues helped them cope with the situation effectively.
PET Scan vs. CT Scan
Both positron-emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) scans use energy to create images of the body and can diagnose many types of medical conditions. They differ in the type of energy they use and the reasons for use. Often, a PET scan is performed along with a CT scan to provide detailed images of the body.
