Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Tri-City Herald
Rare ‘reverse waterfall’ captured by drone in windy Utah canyon, video shows
A waterfall plummeting into a southwest Utah canyon appears to flow in reverse in an “amazing” video posted to Facebook by professional photograph RJ Hooper. “Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!” Hooper wrote in a post with the video. The 60 mph wind gusts buffeting his drone made shooting the video extra challenging.
The Most Filmed Location in Idaho May Surprise You
When it comes to major motion pictures, Idaho isn’t quite California or New York, but there are a few filmmakers that dared to take a chance on the Gem State. Which Idaho location has been shot the most?. That’s a question that HawaiianIslands.com set out to answer not just...
What to See and What to Skip When Visiting Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California
The popular places as opposed to the best places. I bet you already have some in your mind. Think about these states and what you know about them. Take a guess before you scroll and see if you guess the most overrated places and attractions and the most underrated ones. Check out what places are worth seeing and what is more of a waste of time in Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Moose head-butts woman, sends her to hospital, Idaho officials say. ‘I could have died’
She was defending her dog when the moose charged and head-butted her right in her driveway.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State
Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location
It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
“There’s Someone Here” Chilling New Idaho Murder Details Released
After weeks of waiting for answers and further explanations surrounding the quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, a newly released affidavit gives details into the investigation that has lead law enforcement to Bryan Kohberger. Just a week ago, the development of seeing an arrest shook the nation, many believing that Moscow,...
The Biggest Mule Deer Bucks of 2022
The mule deer is an icon of the American West. With their ghostly white muzzles, big mule-like ears, and bounding gaits, these animals just seem to belong in the stunning type of terrain they so often inhabit. But what really sets mule deer bucks apart from their white-tailed brethren is their sheer size and the elegant configuration of their branch-antlered racks. Here are five of the biggest mule deer bucks taken during the 2022 season.
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park
A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
These Small ‘Mom ‘n Pop’ Ski Resorts Are Locals’ Best-Kept Secrets
Which slopes are you hoping to hit this winter? We don’t need to tell you any more than you already know about those A-list resorts lining Colorado’s I-70, or Whistler, Mt. Bachelor, Big Sky, and Jackson Hole with the capacity crowds and lift tickets often north of $200. But if you’re looking for some real […]
Yellowstone IRL? You Can Now Rent Kevin Costner’s Colorado Ranch for $36,000 a Night
While Kevin Costner’s character on Yellowstone refuses to sell his cattle ranch in Montana, the actor has no problem opening his 160-acre Colorado homestead IRL. In fact, the Dutton-esque dwelling is currently up for rent for a whopping $36,000 per night. Dubbed Dunbar Ranch, Costner’s Aspen compound is aptly named after the lieutenant he played in the Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves. He originally bought the parcel of land back in 2000, before turning it into the wilderness retreat it is today, reported the New York Post. The pastoral property sits at the base of Independence Pass, hidden amongst the Elk...
Grizzly Bear Protects Its Kill From Wolf During Intense Showdown At Yellowstone National Park
This is a solid 3.5 minutes of anxiety. A crystal clear video was taken at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming in September a couple of years back and shows a big ol’ grizzly bear with its kill (an elk) going nose to nose with a grey wolf. Needles to...
