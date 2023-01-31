ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
Tri-City Herald

Rare ‘reverse waterfall’ captured by drone in windy Utah canyon, video shows

A waterfall plummeting into a southwest Utah canyon appears to flow in reverse in an “amazing” video posted to Facebook by professional photograph RJ Hooper. “Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!” Hooper wrote in a post with the video. The 60 mph wind gusts buffeting his drone made shooting the video extra challenging.
UTAH STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

What to See and What to Skip When Visiting Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California

The popular places as opposed to the best places. I bet you already have some in your mind. Think about these states and what you know about them. Take a guess before you scroll and see if you guess the most overrated places and attractions and the most underrated ones. Check out what places are worth seeing and what is more of a waste of time in Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California.
IDAHO STATE
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
People

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
PARK CITY, UT
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State

Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
WYOMING STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location

It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
IDAHO STATE
Field & Stream

The Biggest Mule Deer Bucks of 2022

The mule deer is an icon of the American West. With their ghostly white muzzles, big mule-like ears, and bounding gaits, these animals just seem to belong in the stunning type of terrain they so often inhabit. But what really sets mule deer bucks apart from their white-tailed brethren is their sheer size and the elegant configuration of their branch-antlered racks. Here are five of the biggest mule deer bucks taken during the 2022 season.
COLORADO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars

Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park

A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
IDAHO STATE
Robb Report

Yellowstone IRL? You Can Now Rent Kevin Costner’s Colorado Ranch for $36,000 a Night

While Kevin Costner’s character on Yellowstone refuses to sell his cattle ranch in Montana, the actor has no problem opening his 160-acre Colorado homestead IRL. In fact, the Dutton-esque dwelling is currently up for rent for a whopping $36,000 per night.   Dubbed Dunbar Ranch, Costner’s Aspen compound is aptly named after the lieutenant he played in the Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves. He originally bought the parcel of land back in 2000, before turning it into the wilderness retreat it is today, reported the New York Post. The pastoral property sits at the base of Independence Pass, hidden amongst the Elk...
ASPEN, CO
