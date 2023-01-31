UPDATE: The Laurel County Coroner’s Office says the body found at a lake in London has been identified as that of Angelia Satterfield. Satterfield was last seen around noon on January 23rd at the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials pulled the body from the lake January 28th. It was called in by a fisherman that morning. The body was later identified as Satterfield. The details surrounding her death have not been released.

