Fire Department is Seeking Additional Volunteers
The Monticello Volunteer Fire Department is still looking for applicants to potentially add to the department. The department is looking for dedicated individuals who would be eager to serve the community, if interested call the fire department for an application at 348-5552. Last year the department responded to 581 incidents...
It’s A Good Day for the Winter Photo Contest
Today would be a good day to take some winter pictures of Wayne County. Photos can be submitted to the Wayne County Extension Office through February 5th.
Mayor Catron Appointed Chairman of LCAD Regional Transportation Committee
The office has been a hustle and bustle of people in and out, even with this cold weather. One of the visitors was the new agent for the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force who was officially sworn in by the City of Monticello Mayor. Also, City Hall received notification...
Weather Announcements
While roads look pretty good this morning, most area schools have cancelled in person classes. Today will be an NTI day at Wayne County, no classes at Immanuel Christian Academy, Pulaski, Clinton, and McCreary Counties. Horizon Adult Health Care is on a two-hour delay.
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Local Covid Cases take a Drop This Week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Wayne County this week, a decrease from 41 last week. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 42 cases, Adair County had 40, Russell County had 24, Taylor County had 22 cases, McCreary County reported 20 cases, Casey County had 18 cases, Green County reported 15 counties, Cumberland County with 13 cases, and Clinton County reported 10 cases.
3rd Graders participate in Etiquette Class
WCHS Child Development Services 1 Class taught youngsters valuable etiquette skills, through a collaboration with Teacher Hannah Parmley. WCHS Child Development Services 1 student Hope Hancock helping serve muffins to third graders at Monticello Elementary. (front to back:) Zachary Turner and Kylan Sexton put their napkins in their laps as...
Thousands of gallons of milk spills in Ky. tanker truck crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Pulaski County. According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset. Around 4,500 gallons of milk spilled. Officials say...
Missing Laurel County teen found safe
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
Sheriff Reports Two Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Caton reports the following arrests. John M. Guffey of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guffey was also arrested on a Wayne County and a Clinton County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause and failure to appear for Arraignment on the underlying charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and traffic violations.
Friday Sports
Last night in girl’s basketball it was Wayne County over Clinton County 53-41. Coming up this evening the WC Boys will be at McCreary Central in a district game, join us at 7:15 for the pregame and 7:30 for the tip-off. Saturday. The Lady Cards are at Danville Christian.
UPDATE: Body Pulled From Lake In London Identified
UPDATE: The Laurel County Coroner’s Office says the body found at a lake in London has been identified as that of Angelia Satterfield. Satterfield was last seen around noon on January 23rd at the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials pulled the body from the lake January 28th. It was called in by a fisherman that morning. The body was later identified as Satterfield. The details surrounding her death have not been released.
Fisherman finds body near London Dock
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) The body found near London Dock has been identified as Angelia Satterfield, of Corbin, according to the coroner’s office. She was 48. No other information was immediately available. 1/30/23, 8:16 a.m. A fisherman found a body near London Dock Saturday morning, according to London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
New Voting Registration Numbers Released
Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations reached the 10 percent mark for the first time ever in December, according to the secretary of state’s office. Last month, Kentucky saw 6,103 newly registered voters, for a net gain of 509 new voters. In Wayne County there are...
Mother, boyfriend charged in 2022 infant death
Two people have been arrested after an investigation into the death of an infant in Rockcastle County.
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
Injury Accident Reported Wednesday
At approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday (Feb 1) a two-vehicle collision occurred on North Main Street injuring one woman. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2002 PT Cruiser being driven by Kelly Holloway, 35, of Monticello, pulled out of West Evelyn Avenue onto North Main Street into the path of a southbound 2007 Pontiac G6 being driven by Tiffany Hicks, 34, also of Monticello, resulting in the vehicles colliding.
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested and Charged with Assault Following Public Disturbance Complaint
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested and charged a man for assault Wednesday night after responding to a call of someone walking in a neighborhood screaming and cursing. 42 year old Hargis Ray Henson of Corbin was arrested off Robinson Creek, which is 8...
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges in Columbia
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Columbia on Sunday afternoon on meth and other charges following an incident in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement initially responded to a suspicious person call at Walmart on Burkesville St. Upon arrival, law enforcement called the...
Farm Service Agency Begins Enrollment for New Disaster and Pandemic Assistance Programs
Agricultural producers can begin to apply for two new important programs for revenue losses, from 2020 and 2021 natural disasters and/or the COVID-19 pandemic. First, crop producers may be eligible for assistance through the Emergency Relief Program (ERP) Phase Two if you experienced crop revenue losses from eligible natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. Grazing crops and livestock are not eligible for ERP Phase Two.
