Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things
We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Eyewitness News
CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles and Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made their own Groundhog Day predictions on Thursday morning. The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog. Chuckles predicted an early spring. “I actually wanted...
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum leads consortium with Southern museums
Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art is partnering with three Southern art museums to form the American South Consortium, as part of a national effort to expand the public’s access to American art. Thanks to a $2 million grant from the Arts Bridges Foundation, the Wadsworth, along with...
Mystic bar named one of America’s best in 2022: Esquire report
MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to Mystic, the bar scene is expansive, exciting, and unique. How can visitors stop in at just one? But if you did need to pick a spot, Esquire may have you covered. The culture-forward magazine recently listed its top bars in the U.S. in 2022, an exclusive list […]
wshu.org
A population soars
A look at the comeback of Long Island’s osprey. Connecticut lawmakers are being urged to pass the Voting Rights Act this year. New legislation could create a bill of rights for air travelers. And graduate student workers at Yale have formed a union after a decades long fight. Sabrina...
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
Eyewitness News
12 wineries participate in CT Winter Wine Trail
(WFSB) – The Connecticut Wine Trail announced the 12 local wineries competing in this year’s Winter Wine Trail. Those who participate can pick up a free passport at one of the participating wineries, the wine trail said. Participants who check off all 12 wineries before April 2 will...
Marking Black History Month with a celebration of Connecticut's Black and Latino Studies course
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says Florida’s governor is “dead wrong” for rejecting an African American studies advanced placement course. Florida recently rejected AP African American Studies, a course Gov. Ron DeSantis likened to a “political agenda.”. “We are much better off as a state in the...
'Hero Pay' for Connecticut essential workers begin today: Everything you need to know
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 150,000 essential workers in Connecticut are starting to receive up to $1,000 in a state payout known as "Hero Pay.”. "Hero Pay" is a one-time payment that will begin going out on Feb. 1, with 20,000 payments made each week in the order that applications were received.
Eyewitness News
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!
(WFSB) - Channel 3 wants its viewers to answer a simple question: Where is the best pizza in Connecticut?. The Pizza Playoffs have officially begun. WFSB is asking folks to go to vote below and give a name and location of a favorite pizza place. In the coming weeks, a...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center
On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
Newtown nursing home report alleges neglect, staffing shortages
Residents at the Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center were left in their beds for hours without trips to the bathroom or diaper changes and received food late and cold, while nursing aides reported having as many as 20 residents to care for during some shifts, according to an inspection report released by the state.
thesuffieldobserver.com
A Home-Town Couple’s Love Story
When you think about “Home-Town,” Dianne and Eric Remington come to mind. Eric is an eleventh-generation Suffield resident. Diane’s parents moved from upstate New York to West Suffield in the mid- 1960s, where she was later born. The couple live on a farm in what is affectionally...
Wednesday’s Warrior: Quadruple amputee, college student inspires with positive outlook
Conn. (WTNH) — At just 16 years old, Jalyn hunter, a talented dancer, had her life flipped upside-down. “My appendix burst, which caused me to go septic,” Hunter said. “And from there it was pretty much life over limbs.” Life over limbs. A decision no-one ever hopes they have to make — especially as a […]
Eyewitness News
Construction begins on CT’s first Great Wolf Lodge resort
(WFSB) - Construction has started on Great Wolf Lodge’s first Connecticut location. Leaders broke ground Wednesday on the east side of Foxwoods where the resort will soon open. “You understand us as a people and our culture,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. This is a...
tourcounsel.com
Crystal Mall | Shopping mall in Waterford, Connecticut
Crystal Mall is an enclosed, two-level regional mall in Waterford, Connecticut. It is situated in a central retail area off the Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), across from a smaller, open-air shopping center, Waterford Commons. The mall covers a gross leaseable area of 782,786 sq ft (72,723 m2), making it Connecticut's ninth largest mall, boasting 110 shops.
Connecticut Public
