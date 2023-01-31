Barcelona will 'prioritise a move for Julian Araujo on deadline day' with Catalan giants 'pursuing a loan deal with an option to buy to replace Hector Bellerin - who could be on his way to Sporting Lisbon'

Read full article on original website
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Jorginho ANNOUNCED, shirt number UNVEILED, Moises Caicedo LATEST, Lokonga confirmed
ARSENAL have announced the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £12m. And Jorginho's shirt number with the Gunners has been unveiled. The Gunners were forced to turn to Plan B having failed to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga completed a...
I wouldn’t have even let Enzo Fernandez back in the locker room, he showed no commitment to Benfica, says president
BENFICA'S president has torn into Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez. Portugal legend Rui Costa claims the Prem's £107million record buy was so intent on leaving Benfica he couldn't even return to their locker room. Costa even says Fernandez's attitude ruined the club's hopes of tempting Chelsea to delay the...
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
chatsports.com
Erik ten Hag admits it will be 'difficult' for Manchester United to sign a deadline day replacement for injured Christian Eriksen and insists he has the players who can 'fill the gap' - with Denmark star facing three months out
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are unlikely to sign a replacement for Christian Eriksen before the transfer deadline after the Denmark star was ruled out for up to three months. Eriksen damaged the ligaments in his left ankle in United's FA Cup win over Reading at the weekend when...
FOX Sports
Barcelona misses out on signing MLS star by 18 seconds
Barcelona missed out on signing Mexican right back Julián Araujo because it was 18 seconds late turning in his transfer documentation. Barcelona director of soccer Mateu Alemany said Wednesday that a "system error" caused the club to miss the midnight deadline at the end of the transfer window Tuesday.
chatsports.com
'He's a good player, who hasn't proven anything!': Rafael van der Vaart SLAMS Man United's Antony and claims the winger 'hasn't done much' since his £85.5m move to England... as pundit urges Brazilian to be 'like Marcus Rashford'
Retired star Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that Man United's Antony 'hasn't proven anything' at the club and urged the winger to be more 'like Marcus Rashford'. The Brazilian international secured an £85.5million move to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer and was reunited with former boss Erik ten Hag - who had just joined United.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Yardbarker
The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier
Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
chatsports.com
Erik Ten Hag may be forced into a system change following Christian Eriksen's injury but who could the manager play instead? Could it lead to a change of formation? What games will he miss for Manchester United?
Manchester United's quest for a top-four spot has suffered a major blow as midfielder Christian Eriksen has been ruled out for three months. The 30-year-old suffered the brutal injury during United's 3-1 home win against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. Eriksen was forced off in the second half...
FOX Sports
Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork
Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
BBC
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at top of La Liga
Real Madrid beat 10-man Valencia to cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to five points. Los Blancos took the lead through a stunning left-footed strike from Marco Asensio in the 52nd minute. Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr celebrated his 200th Real appearance with his side's second goal two...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona finally lead courtesy of Raphinha’s close range finish
Barcelona look to be going eight points clear at the top of La Liga. With Real Madrid not playing until Thursday, Xavi Hernandez’s side can give themselves an increased lead at the summit of the league, and they appear to be doing just that. Barca had been frustrated for...
FOX Sports
Barcelona nearing $4.3 million transfer for LA Galaxy star Julián Araujo
F.C. Barcelona is close to signing LA Galaxy star right-back Julián Araujo for a transfer fee of $4.3 million, according to multiple reports. The move would mark Barcelona's only addition in the January transfer window and the second transaction between Barcelona and the Galaxy in the last year. Barcelona...
Sporting News
Erik ten Hag trophies won at Ajax, Manchester United as he chases League Cup glory
After joining Premier League giants Manchester United in the summer, Dutch manager Erik ten Hag could have the chance to win his first piece of silverware in late February as The Red Devils look likely to reach the Carabao Cup final this season. With a 3-0 aggregate lead over Nottingham...
