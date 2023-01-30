ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

msu.edu

Spring Conference on Teaching & Learning: Community, Conversation, and Classroom Experience

The Return of MSU's 2023 Spring Conference on Teaching & Learning: Community, Conversation, and Classroom Experience. Organized by the Center for Teaching & Learning Innovation (CTLI). A conference where MSU educators gather to share approaches, tools, and techniques that support teaching and learning. Learn more and register at: https://teachingcenter.msu.edu/conference. About...
EAST LANSING, MI
msu.edu

MSU awarded a second accreditation term in emergency management

Michigan State University has officially been granted a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program, or EMAP. MSU is the only university in Michigan and the Big Ten Conference to receive accreditation. It is the third institution nationwide to receive a second term. EMAP is an independent non-profit...
EAST LANSING, MI
msu.edu

Younsuk Dong: Increasing Crop Yield and Reducing Water Consumption with Precision Irrigation

Younsuk Dong, an Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist at the MSU Department of Biosystem and Agricultural Engineering (BAE), has created a system that will improve irrigation and plant disease management. Dong’s hardware, entitled the Low-Cost Monitoring System (LOCOMOS), is aimed at helping farmers determine optimal crop water patterns and can...
EAST LANSING, MI

