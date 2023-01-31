Read full article on original website
justshortofcrazy.com
The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana
Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where Powerball Winners Purchased
The Louisiana Lottery has revealed the point of purchase details for two Powerball tickets valued at $100,000 and $50,000 each.
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
ktalnews.com
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Driving across north Louisiana on U. S. 80 in 1930, tourists using the official state highway map saw a spot marked the “highest point” in the state. If they were tempted to check it out, they wouldn’t have turned south at Arcadia...
Louisiana Adds Four to their 2023 signing class
Louisiana football capped off its 2023 signing class with the signing of four prospects to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car On Cold Mornings In Louisiana?
You probably wouldn't think twice about warming up your car on a cold winter morning in Louisiana. I mean, you've probably got some ice on the windows, your seats are freezing, and your heater isn't going to warm up right away. Not to mention the fact you paid for that remote car starter. So of course you're not going to hesitate to warm your car up.
Louisiana Soaker – Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall Today
All the complaints about a warm December that were heard in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans a few weeks ago have now changed to complaints about how wet, windy, and cold life in Louisiana has gotten as we turn the calendar page into February. It's true, February...
prcno.org
Low river levels provide window into Louisiana’s maritime past
This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Last summer and fall, the Mississippi River experienced a significant decrease in water levels due...
What’s the Most Popular Grocery Store in Louisiana?
You might be surprised to learn what chain is the most popular grocery store in Louisiana. In fact, it depends on what numbers you look at to find the favorite store in the Bayou State. In a report from The Takeout, foot traffic was measured at grocery stores throughout the...
crescentcitysports.com
Ragin’ Cajuns add four football signees to Class of 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football capped off its 2023 signing class with the signing of four prospects to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Desormeaux and staff inked defensive lineman Antoine Baylis (Mansfield, Texas), Glenn Brown (LaPlace, La.), linebacker Emiliano Soldevilla (Houston, Texas) and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield (Lutcher, La.) on Wednesday.
The Breakdown: Have State Farm and Progressive blacklisted theft-vulnerable Kias and Hyundais in Louisiana?
NEW ORLEANS — State Farm and Progressive may soon pull the plug on writing new policies for vehicles in Louisiana highly vulnerable to theft. Many Kia and Hyundai vehicles made from roughly 2010 to 2021 lack engine immobilizers, which makes them easy to steal. A quarter of car thefts...
225batonrouge.com
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
Crawfish prices back to normal, just in time for the Big Game
According to Laney King, co-founder of the Crawfish App mobile app, prices have dropped back to what most would consider normal, just in time for the Super Bowl.
theadvocate.com
State Farm declares 105 Kia, Hyundai models ‘ineligible’ for new insurance in Louisiana
Starting Jan. 25, State Farm Insurance agents in Louisiana are no longer doing business with owners of 105 Kia and Hyundai models that have been blacklisted because they are vulnerable to theft, employees told WWL-TV. The employees say they were sent a chart of models and years that are included...
Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana
Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations. Officials from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries […] The post Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ Coming to Louisiana – How to Get Tickets
The PBS hit show "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Louisiana and you could be in the audience for this big event. The production is coming to Baton Rouge on May 2nd and Roadshow producer Marsha Bemko says 2,000 pairs of tickets will be issued. But she adds the deadline to register is March 13th.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
State Farm “No New Policies for Some Kia & Hyundai Vehicles”, Progressive Says Rates Are Higher for Some Models
Imagine you are just about to buy a car you've been looking at when you contact your insurance company to get coverage only to find out they are not writing policies for certain models. That's what is happening with some Hyundai and Kia cars if they are trying to get new policies from State Farm in Louisiana. And, it's not just Louisiana.
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project
On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
