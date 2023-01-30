ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Educator of the Month, February 2023: Sewwandi Abeywardana

Michigan State University is fortunate to have passionate educators who are committed to enhancing the experience of their students and who help to provide the best education possible. The Graduate School is featuring some of these educators – graduate and postdoc educators - every month to share their unique stories...
MSU awarded a second accreditation term in emergency management

Michigan State University has officially been granted a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program, or EMAP. MSU is the only university in Michigan and the Big Ten Conference to receive accreditation. It is the third institution nationwide to receive a second term. EMAP is an independent non-profit...
EAST LANSING, MI
MGSP Spotlight: Liz Armstrong

MSU PLS is pleased to announce the winner of the 2023 MGSP Scholarship is junior Liz Armstrong who is studying Political Science and minoring in Law, Justice, and Public Policy. Liz is interning with Michigan State Rep. Tullio Liberati. From Harbor Springs Michigan, Liz has frequently volunteered at Challenge Mountain...
EAST LANSING, MI
Black History Month events at MSU

This story will be updated throughout the month of February. Each year, Michigan State University celebrates Black History Month throughout the month of February. This month is dedicated to highlighting the history of Black, African American and African people throughout the United States. Units across MSU will be hosting events on campus and virtually throughout the month.
EAST LANSING, MI
A civil rights leader’s legacy at MSU

The ‘William G. Anderson Lecture Series: Slavery to Freedom’ honors an invaluable member of the Michigan State University community. Before the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine came to Fee Hall in East Lansing in 1971, it was the Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine. Located in Pontiac, the school obtained a charter to establish the college in 1964 and first admitted students in 1969.
EAST LANSING, MI
Marylander finds a ‘home’ at Michigan State

Honors student Jerome Hamilton Jr. is now in his second year at Michigan State University, almost 600 miles away from his hometown.  . “I’ve lived in Baltimore my whole life, so I wanted to experience somewhere else — push myself into a different culture for school.”. After receiving...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU Theatre presents family fun with ‘Charlotte’s Web’

Michigan State University’s Department of Theatre presents "Charlotte’s Web," adapted by Joseph Robinette, running Feb. 17-26 in the Fairchild Theater. This production is for all ages. Based on E.B. White’s story of a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte, this treasured tale explores bravery,...
EAST LANSING, MI

