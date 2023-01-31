ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overbrook, KS

Homicide: Police ID Kansas woman found dead in hotel room

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the murder of a woman at hotel in Johnson County. Just before noon Sunday, police were dispatched to a hotel in the 20600 block of West 151st Street in reference to a welfare check involving a hotel guest who failed to check out of the hotel, according to Olathe Police.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
TOPEKA, KS
Police arrest Kansas woman for alleged car theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
KBI identifies man found dead in Wamego home

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
WAMEGO, KS
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire

MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Two Kansas men jailed after high-speed chase with stolen pickup

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple requested charges following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday. Just after 4a.m. Saturday, a K9 Unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup near SE 29th Street and SE Wisconsin Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Sheriff: One dead in rural Kansas truck fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal truck fire in Franklin County. Just before 4a.m. Sunday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to report of a vehicle fire in the 2800 Block of Vermont Road in rural Franklin County, according to Sheriff Jeff Richards. First responders found a Toyota...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
OSHA fines company after worker's electrocution in KC

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A federal agency has recommended nearly $200,000 in fines after an apprentice technician died from electrocution at a construction site in Kansas City last year — just a year after another technician working for the company was electrocuted at a construction site in Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
🎥Kansas City to open new $1.5 billion airport this month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new $1.5 billion Kansas City International Airport will officially open Feb. 28, with a Southwest flight to Chicago Midway International Airport at 5 a.m. as the first flight out, city and airport officials said. At more than 1 million square feet, the single-terminal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
