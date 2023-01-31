Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
thekingdominsider.com
Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2023 Celebration Kicks Off this Saturday at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort guests can let the good times roll and party beyond the bayou starting this Saturday, February 4 during Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. The fan-favorite event returns to Universal Studios Florida with a dazzling parade, mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and star-studded live concerts on select nights.
click orlando
EPCOT: Performance lineup announced for Garden Rocks Concert Series
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the concert lineup for its upcoming Garden Rocks Concert Series. The performances will be taking place at the America Gardens Theatre during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Beginning March 1, guests attending the event will see colorful flowers and gardens, live entertainment, Orange Bird-inspired merchandise and food at more than 15 outdoor kitchens.
Universal Orlando unveils ‘epic’ ticket offer that gives guests more for their money
Pack your bags and take a trip to Orlando! On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort launched a new deal on tickets that'll allow guests to get more for their money.
behindthethrills.com
SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Music Lineup, Food Festival Dates, and Pass Member Offers!
Concert Dates, Lineup, Food Offers, and more! SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival Returns February 3 as Orlando’s Largest Theme Park Food Festival Featuring All-New Food, Incredible Headline Concerts, and Pass Member Exclusive Offers. Seven Seas Food Festival runs Thursdays – Sundays from February 3 – May 7.
disneyfoodblog.com
Orlando’s Taco and Margarita Festival Is BACK for 2023!
Did someone say, fiesta? That’s right! Get ready to party because an exciting Orlando event is returning for 2023. This festival invites partygoers of all ages to come out and have something to taco-bout! Let’s talk about what you can expect to find during the Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival.
Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
allears.net
NEW Hotel Planned Near Disney World
So many new attractions and updates are coming to Disney World that it’s hard to keep up!. With TRON opening soon, construction happening at several resort hotels, and more rumors of new things coming than we can count, it seems like we’re getting an all new Disney World!
allears.net
Full Tour of Disney World’s Secret Shopping Mall
You might have NEVER heard of Disney World’s SECRET shopping mall (and no, we’re not talking about Disney Springs). Disney Springs has all kinds of shops, restaurants, and entertainment offerings, but did you know there’s another shopping and dining district located not too far away from the Disney World parks? Come with us for a FULL TOUR of Flamingo Crossings — the under-the-radar shopping mall you’ve never heard of…until now.
Simmering resentments at Winter Garden’s Garden Theatre have caught fire
Conflict between the board and the artistic staff has set various segments of the local arts scene against each other
attractionsmagazine.com
An insider perspective of Rock the Universe 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando’s annual Rock the Universe event boasts of being the largest Christian music festival in Florida. This year, the event occurred Jan. 27-28, 2023, with concerts featuring award-winning musical artists like Skillet, Matthew West, and Zac Williams. We asked a Christian clergy member to check out Rock the Universe 2023 and offer insight into the event.
Inside the Magic
Universal Studios Hollywood Closes Location Permanently
The location is closed for good. At Universal Studios Hollywood, Guests can enjoy tons of exhilarating rides and attractions. From Harry Potter to Transformers, the theme Park has it all. However, for those who want to shop, Universal has you covered as well. Similar to Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs...
Inside the Magic
Universal Guests Trapped on Popular ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction
Universal Orlando Resort is a popular tourist location. Guests heading to Universal may enjoy wandering around the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Seuss Landing, Jurassic Park, and many more different lands. Universal is home to two theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each theme park has...
Fantasy-Themed Fine Dining to Debut in Sanford
“The part that we’re most excited about is the fact that there’s going to be an immersive environment, that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into another world," Mr. Walker adds. "We’re going to tap into our theme park experience to create that.”
Locally-Owned Cafe to Open in Orlando
“We’re not fully set on the menu or the concept yet,” Mr. Kim says. “We want to be fully prepared before we make any announcement.”
floridaescape.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
The Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party is back in Historic Downtown Sanford for its 9th year! This exciting community event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring delicious food, live music, and lots of fun. Guests can gather at the parade starting point on...
Orlando Disney World workers mobilize fellow cast members to ‘stand together, vote no’ on Disney’s contract offer
‘A living wage is not a gift. One dollar is not enough. We make your magic.’
Local restaurant RusTeak moves location
There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
Popular Florida Destination Named One Of The Cheapest Places To Travel
Travel + Leisure looked to Kayak to find the most budget-friendly vacation spots around the world.
disneybymark.com
What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?
We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
