Orlando, FL

thekingdominsider.com

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2023 Celebration Kicks Off this Saturday at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort guests can let the good times roll and party beyond the bayou starting this Saturday, February 4 during Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. The fan-favorite event returns to Universal Studios Florida with a dazzling parade, mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and star-studded live concerts on select nights.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

EPCOT: Performance lineup announced for Garden Rocks Concert Series

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the concert lineup for its upcoming Garden Rocks Concert Series. The performances will be taking place at the America Gardens Theatre during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Beginning March 1, guests attending the event will see colorful flowers and gardens, live entertainment, Orange Bird-inspired merchandise and food at more than 15 outdoor kitchens.
BAY LAKE, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Orlando’s Taco and Margarita Festival Is BACK for 2023!

Did someone say, fiesta? That’s right! Get ready to party because an exciting Orlando event is returning for 2023. This festival invites partygoers of all ages to come out and have something to taco-bout! Let’s talk about what you can expect to find during the Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day

After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEW Hotel Planned Near Disney World

So many new attractions and updates are coming to Disney World that it’s hard to keep up!. With TRON opening soon, construction happening at several resort hotels, and more rumors of new things coming than we can count, it seems like we’re getting an all new Disney World!
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Full Tour of Disney World’s Secret Shopping Mall

You might have NEVER heard of Disney World’s SECRET shopping mall (and no, we’re not talking about Disney Springs). Disney Springs has all kinds of shops, restaurants, and entertainment offerings, but did you know there’s another shopping and dining district located not too far away from the Disney World parks? Come with us for a FULL TOUR of Flamingo Crossings — the under-the-radar shopping mall you’ve never heard of…until now.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

An insider perspective of Rock the Universe 2023 at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando’s annual Rock the Universe event boasts of being the largest Christian music festival in Florida. This year, the event occurred Jan. 27-28, 2023, with concerts featuring award-winning musical artists like Skillet, Matthew West, and Zac Williams. We asked a Christian clergy member to check out Rock the Universe 2023 and offer insight into the event.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Hollywood Closes Location Permanently

The location is closed for good. At Universal Studios Hollywood, Guests can enjoy tons of exhilarating rides and attractions. From Harry Potter to Transformers, the theme Park has it all. However, for those who want to shop, Universal has you covered as well. Similar to Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Guests Trapped on Popular ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is a popular tourist location. Guests heading to Universal may enjoy wandering around the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Seuss Landing, Jurassic Park, and many more different lands. Universal is home to two theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each theme park has...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaescape.com

Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford

The Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party is back in Historic Downtown Sanford for its 9th year! This exciting community event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring delicious food, live music, and lots of fun. Guests can gather at the parade starting point on...
SANFORD, FL
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Local restaurant RusTeak moves location

There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?

We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
ORLANDO, FL

