President Biden lands in NYC to discuss $1.2 trillion infrastructure package

President Joe Biden is in New York City today to announce hundreds of millions of dollars going into the city's infrastructure.

Biden's visit will include a discussion on how funding from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, which he signed into law in November of 2021, will improve reliability on Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.

More than $292 million from the act will be used to complete what the administration calls a "critical early phase" of the Hudson River Tunnel project.

The administration says this will create thousands of jobs as well as improve the commute for travelers going in and out of the city. The Biden administration says it's the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak in 1970.

The money will specifically go into completing the final section of concrete casing for the new passenger rail tunnel stretching from Penn Station to the edge of the Hudson River.

Biden is making the official announcement this afternoon at the West Side Rail Yard. After, he's heading to an event in the city for the Democratic National Committee, then back to Washington, D.C.