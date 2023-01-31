Read full article on original website
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Elon Musk Cries 'Constitutional Violation' Over Facebook's Alleged Censorship Of 'Often-True' COVID-19 Vaccine Content
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a post by author Michael Shellenberger on how social media companies, such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META censored “often-true content” that “discouraged vaccines.”. What Happened: Musk said it was a “constitutional violation” in response to the post...
13-year-olds are too young, according to the US Surgeon General, to use social media.
Despite some of the most popular sites, such as Facebook and Instagram, permitting users to be that age, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said he feels 13 is too young for children to be on social media platforms.
TechScape: Why Donald Trump’s return to Facebook could mark a rocky new age for online discourse
The former president was banned from Instagram and Facebook following the Jan 6 attacks, but Meta argues that new ‘guardrails’ will keep his behaviour in check. Plus: is a chatbot coming for your job?
How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Whether you’re a Facebook newbie or a longtime user, there may come a time when you need to know how to change your name on Facebook. You might recall that the site requires you to use the name you go by on an everyday basis when you create a Facebook account. But there are times when you may need to change your name after opening an account, such as updating your last name after a recent marriage or divorce, or adding a nickname. You might also be wondering if you can be a little more incognito on your Facebook account.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Ivanka Trump Worries Followers With Weight Loss Following Mother Ivana Trump’s Passing: ‘You Lost So Much Weight’
Ivanka Trump, 41, has got her Instagram followers talking for other reasons this week, as they have noticed that she has lost a *lot* of weight since her mother, Ivana Trump, passed away in July 2022. Although there may have been subtle changes to he...
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Supreme Court must step in to defend the editorial rights of social media platforms
By telling platforms they must carry messages they deem objectionable, Florida and Texas violate the platforms’ editorial control and their First Amendment right not to speak.
The one change that didn’t work: I deleted all my social media apps – and found myself bored
A year into the pandemic, in early 2021, I was spending most of my time online. I sat and I scrolled – on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – letting the latest horrifying news wash over me, or watching videos of cute animals, or messaging bored friends about our mutual states of crisis.
Social Media Might Come With A Warning Just Like A Pack of Cigs
Warning: The Surgeon General has determined that social media use by children under the age of 16 is dangerous to their health. Could we ever see a warning like this pop up when logging into Facebook, TikTok, or Instagram?. Probably not, but Surgeon General Vivek Murthy thinks kids under the...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Kiss Some of Your Favorite Twitter Bots Goodbye
Elon Musk’s Twitter has debts to pay. And in the billionaire’s quest to monetize everything about his recently acquired social media site, Twitter is set to start charging for access to its Application Program Interface (API). Beginning February 9, the platform will “no longer support free access to...
Your Facebook 2FA protection was briefly at risk
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is often marketed to consumers as one of the strongest tools for protecting your digital life, adding an extra layer of security on top of your password. However, 2FA isn't foolproof, as some loopholes may occasionally allow cybercriminals to get around this security measure. One such security flaw was recently spotted in Meta's privacy control hub, which could have allowed hackers to disable your Facebook account's 2FA protection.
How to Hide Your WhatsApp Status From Specific Contacts
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp allows you to share status updates that disappear after 24 hours. It's nearly identical to the stories you see on Instagram, Snapchat, and many other social platforms.
Online safety law must be ‘fit for the memory’ of social media’s young victims
A proposed online safety law must be “fit for the memory” of youngsters who have lost their lives through social media, a children’s rights campaigner has told Parliament.Among the names of young victims read out by Baroness Kidron at Westminster was Molly Russell, whose father Ian looked on as peers started to debate the draft legislation.The schoolgirl took her own life after viewing harmful material on social media.An inquest into the death of the 14-year-old concluded online content she viewed contributed to her death “in a more than minimal way”.Speaking at the second reading of the Online Safety Bill in...
Life without social media
Everything seems to revolve around social media. When I meet new people, the first thing they ask after small talk is “What’s your Snap?” or “What’s your Instagram?” It always comes as a surprise when I tell them that I do not have any sort of social media. They look at me in disbelief for a few seconds, then ask if I can give them my phone number. When I agree, I rarely ever hear back from them, making my experience in finding new friends difficult.
