Missouri State

Reader's Digest

How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Whether you’re a Facebook newbie or a longtime user, there may come a time when you need to know how to change your name on Facebook. You might recall that the site requires you to use the name you go by on an everyday basis when you create a Facebook account. But there are times when you may need to change your name after opening an account, such as updating your last name after a recent marriage or divorce, or adding a nickname. You might also be wondering if you can be a little more incognito on your Facebook account.
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’

It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Gizmodo

Kiss Some of Your Favorite Twitter Bots Goodbye

Elon Musk’s Twitter has debts to pay. And in the billionaire’s quest to monetize everything about his recently acquired social media site, Twitter is set to start charging for access to its Application Program Interface (API). Beginning February 9, the platform will “no longer support free access to...
Android Police

Your Facebook 2FA protection was briefly at risk

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is often marketed to consumers as one of the strongest tools for protecting your digital life, adding an extra layer of security on top of your password. However, 2FA isn't foolproof, as some loopholes may occasionally allow cybercriminals to get around this security measure. One such security flaw was recently spotted in Meta's privacy control hub, which could have allowed hackers to disable your Facebook account's 2FA protection.
makeuseof.com

How to Hide Your WhatsApp Status From Specific Contacts

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp allows you to share status updates that disappear after 24 hours. It's nearly identical to the stories you see on Instagram, Snapchat, and many other social platforms.
The Independent

Online safety law must be ‘fit for the memory’ of social media’s young victims

A proposed online safety law must be “fit for the memory” of youngsters who have lost their lives through social media, a children’s rights campaigner has told Parliament.Among the names of young victims read out by Baroness Kidron at Westminster was Molly Russell, whose father Ian looked on as peers started to debate the draft legislation.The schoolgirl took her own life after viewing harmful material on social media.An inquest into the death of the 14-year-old concluded online content she viewed contributed to her death “in a more than minimal way”.Speaking at the second reading of the Online Safety Bill in...
UC Daily Campus

Life without social media

Everything seems to revolve around social media. When I meet new people, the first thing they ask after small talk is “What’s your Snap?” or “What’s your Instagram?” It always comes as a surprise when I tell them that I do not have any sort of social media. They look at me in disbelief for a few seconds, then ask if I can give them my phone number. When I agree, I rarely ever hear back from them, making my experience in finding new friends difficult.

