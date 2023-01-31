Read full article on original website
Siv Jakobsen, 'Blue'
The Norwegian singer-songwriter Siv Jakobsen has always had a knack for amiable storytelling, but her pretty, plainspoken singing is deceptive across "Blue." A highlight from her new album Gardening, it has a stunning arrangement of brass, harp and strings — the sort of atmospheric bliss you could spend an afternoon luxuriating in. In reality, Jakobsen is revealing how an abusive relationship can slowly and suddenly feel inescapable. When speaking as the man, her soft voice highlights the manipulativeness of his excuses ("I didn't mean to lose my cool / I didn't mean for my fist to leave you blue"). When she takes on the role of a narrator, she sounds like a mother imparting wisdom to her child via bedtime story. But there's no chance for the victim to speak, and that absence weighs heavily throughout "Blue." The subtext is clear: Abusers silence others to maintain control, to make harrowing situations seem normal. The cognitive dissonance that arises when hearing Jakobsen's dark lyrics and beautiful instrumentation is stark and excruciating.
Despite his quick rise to fame, Omar Apollo 'started from zero'
OMAR APOLLO: (Singing) Evergreen - he controls me. CHANG: He's an artist who, just 10 years ago, didn't even know how to sing. But he quickly rose from making music at his parents' house in Hobart, Ind., to snagging a Grammy nod for best new artist. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERGREEN")
Bob Boilen Talks His Musical Journey and Creative Style: “I Discover As I Go”
Bob Boilen works to bring music to the masses. Whether on the weekly NPR program All Songs Considered or via his Tiny Desk Concert series, Boilen has jumpstarted the careers of countless acts, like Tank and the Bangas and Fantastic Negrito. He’s also showcased myriad songs to listeners who, like him, are constantly in search of what’s new, fresh and interesting in the sonic world.
In bluegrass, as in life, Molly Tuttle would rather be a 'Crooked Tree'
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with bluegrass musician and first-time Grammy nominee Molly Tuttle about what this nomination means to her. This week, we're bringing you stories of this year's first-time Grammy nominees. (SOUNDBITE OF BELL) CHANG: And today, in our second installment, we're taking you to the Station Inn in...
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
Former Temptations lead singer Larry Braggs shines on "For Crying Out Loud"
(February 1, 2023) Larry Braggs knows what all talented people know but are sometimes unwilling to acknowledge. That the support of their village helped them achieve the success they attained. Braggs openly acknowledges this fact, and he heaps praise on everyone from the aunt that placed his five year old body on a table to sing “A Hard Day’s Night,” to the Chicago Public School teachers who encouraged his talents and demanded that he develop it each year, to the professors at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. Those professors refined his vocal skills so that he could sing anything from Handel’s Messiah to the R&B and funk music that he made a name singing for four plus decades.
75 Best Foot-tapping, Hand-raising Gospel Songs
Rooted in the rich tradition of African-American spirituals.
James Brown: Godfather of Soul pathed way for Black R&B artists
James Brown was an iconic American musician who is recognized as one of the most influential figures in rhythm and blues, soul, funk and protest civil rights music. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia on May 3rd 1933, James Brown spent most of his early life singing gospel music in the local baptist church choir. As a teenager, he began to explore rhythm and blues artists such as Little Richard and Fats Domino. He took their styles of music and began to create his own unique sound by combining elements from both genres.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Barrett Strong, Motown Singer and Temptations Songwriter, Dies at 81
Barrett Strong, the vocalist known for giving Motown Records its first hit with “Money (That’s What I Want),” and for the songs he wrote for the Temptations, has died, Billboard and Rolling Stone report. His death was confirmed by Motown founder Berry Gordy, who, in a statement shared with Billboard, called his songs “revolutionary.” No cause of death was given. Strong was 81.
Gorillaz – “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo)
Next month, Gorillaz will release their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. We’ve already heard a few songs from it, including the title track, “New Gold,” “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” and tons more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing another new track. It’s a hypnotic, psychedelic one called “Silent Running” (possibly named for the 1972 sci-fi movie starring Bruce Dern?) featuring the Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
There's Quite an Interesting History Behind Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly With His Song"
In terms of impact on jazz, soul, and R&B music, few can hold a candle to what Roberta Flack has accomplished. Although she is now retired, Roberta's legendary music career gave way to five Billboard No. 1 singles, made her the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in two consecutive years, and secured the adoration of millions of fans worldwide.
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., Shares Video for New Song: Watch
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced his new album, Henry St., with a video for the new song “Every Little Heart.” Kristian Matsson’s first album of originals since 2019’s I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream., the new LP is due out April 14 via Anti-. Watch the Jeroen Dankers–directed video for “Every Little Heart” below.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
Acclaimed Songwriter and Musician Tom Pergola Currently Seeking to Sell His Nearly 400-Song Catalog:
Renowned Guitarist and Music Producer is Celebrating His 60th Anniversary In The Music Industry. Tom Pergola, a highly accomplished songwriter and music producer, is currently celebrating his 60th Anniversary in the Music Industry! Concurrently, the acclaimed musician is seeking to sell his lifetime of work—a catalog nearly 400 songs and tracks strong--to a music sync company for licensing to multimedia outlets. For a sample of Tom’s songs and tracks please visit: https://tompergola.com/ and https://originalsongshub.com/
David Crosby: The velvet-voiced hell-raiser who became synonymous with the late-Sixties counterculture
When The Byrds arrived in the UK for the first time in August 1965, they were hyped as the spearhead of an American Invasion. “The US Beatles!” headlines screamed as their lush cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mr Tambourine Man” topped the charts and their similarly titled debut album broke big on both sides of the pond.Witnesses of their rammed half-hour show of multi-harmonied folk pop at London’s Flamingo Club were left unimpressed – “Flopsville!” declared Melody Maker – but in the end, the hype won out. Within two years The Byrds would stamp their mark on pop history, laying the...
6 of Peter Gabriel’s Favorite Songs
Since his earliest inception into music with Genesis in the late 1960s through the mid-’70s and his diverse solo career of progressive, world, and experimental rock and pop, Peter Gabriel has influenced numerous artists from Radiohead, The Killers, Sarah McLachlan, Coldplay, and Kate Bush, who even shared a duet with him on his 1986 track “Don’t Give Up.”
Fans trying to see Beyoncé's U.K. Renaissance Tour are already having ticket issues
BEYONCE: (Singing) Baby Boy, you stay on my mind, fulfill my fantasies. VELTMAN: That was around 20 years ago. The Oxford, U.K.-based artist says he's been a die-hard fan ever since. SEUN OYEWOLE: And I completely fell in love with her energy and just the way Beyonce does Beyonce, you...
DJ Shadow confirms “genre ambiguous” seventh album will arrive in 2023
DJ Shadow has shared an update on his long-awaited seventh-album, confirming that a new body of work will be released before the end of this year. In a lengthy post on his blog, the Californian beatmaker explained that h’s now more than year in on production, having formally started the process on New Year’s Day in 2022. “As usual, I didn’t have any preconceived notions or objectives,” he wrote. “I just started by making music that made me feel good or satisfied vague objectives in my mind.”
