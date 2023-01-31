ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Hokiesports.com

Hokies host Doc Hale Virginia Tech Meet

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech men's and women's track and field teams return to Blacksburg to host the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Meet this weekend. The two-day meet will begin with field events at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Saturday's events will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the women's seeded pole vault.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies prepare for massive non-conference slate

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech men's tennis looks ahead to a big non-conference weekend featuring two doubleheaders against St. Bonaventure & Davidson on Friday, followed by Kentucky & George Mason on Sunday. The highlight of the weekend will be the Hokies 11 a.m. match on Sunday against Kentucky. The Wildcats...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies add two members to football strength and conditioning staff

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech football head coach Brent Pry announced Thursday two new hires to the football strength and conditioning team, with Brandon Dillard and Ryan Hardie joining the program as assistant strength and conditioning coaches under Senior Director of Strength and Conditioning Dwight Galt. Dillard (Martinsville, Va. &...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies baseball presents 2023 English Field visitors guide

BLACKSBURG – One week away from opening single-game ticket sales to the public (Feb. 8), the Virginia Tech baseball program is proud to present its 2023 visitors guide to English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park as the Hokies look forward to creating many memorable ballpark experiences for fans during the course of the spring season.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Tech places 13 on All-ACC Academic Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Thirteen Virginia Tech student-athletes from the men's and women's cross country teams earned All-ACC Academic honors on Thursday, announced the Atlantic Coast Conference. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average...
BLACKSBURG, VA

