ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overbrook, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police arrested Kansas woman for alleged car theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

KBI identifies man found dead at Kansas home

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
WAMEGO, KS
St. Joseph Post

Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire

MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy