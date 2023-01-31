Read full article on original website
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
Homicide: Police ID Kansas woman found dead in hotel room
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the murder of a woman at hotel in Johnson County. Just before noon Sunday, police were dispatched to a hotel in the 20600 block of West 151st Street in reference to a welfare check involving a hotel guest who failed to check out of the hotel, according to Olathe Police.
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
Police arrested Kansas woman for alleged car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KC man pushed police officer down stairs, broke his ankle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in an assault of a police officer after the defendant caused the officer to fall down stairs and break an ankle, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Twann J. McGill Jr. 42,, faces Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting...
KBI identifies man found dead at Kansas home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
Kansas man dies after rear-end crash on the Kansas Turnpike
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 5a.m. Wednesday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by Brent Young, 40, Mission, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just south of Interstate 635 in the number three lane. The pickup rear-ended a...
Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire
MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
Missouri man jailed for theft of firearm from Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a firearm from a home in Atchison and have made an arrest. On October 30, a suspect took items from a home in the 1400 Block South 8th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On Friday, police arrested James...
Sheriff: Kan. woman was selling meth, had stolen property in car
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft allegations. Just before 10a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver was found to have a suspended...
Hunter airlifted to hospital after incident at Kan. state park
MIAMI COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hunting accident and asking the public for help with information. Just after 2:30p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of 239th Street and Lookout Road for a subject in the wooded area with a gun shot wound, according to the Miami County Sheriff's office.
Kansas woman injured after car strikes pile of asphalt, dirt
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Tuesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford Fiesta driven by Teena R. Hines, 56, Shawnee, Kansas, was westbound on Old Route 190 three miles west of Chillicothe. The car struck a pile...
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
🎥Kansas City to open new $1.5 billion airport this month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new $1.5 billion Kansas City International Airport will officially open Feb. 28, with a Southwest flight to Chicago Midway International Airport at 5 a.m. as the first flight out, city and airport officials said. At more than 1 million square feet, the single-terminal...
Bishop LeBlond drains 10 threes, tops East Buchanan on Senior Night
Bishop LeBlond made 10 three-pointers and fended off a third quarter rally from East Buchanan, as the Eagles notched a 62-52 win over the Bulldogs on Senior Night at Grace Gymnasium. LeBlond (14-6) raced out to a 13-3 lead and took a 30-18 lead into the locker room. The Eagles...
