PYMNTS

Subprime Delinquencies Show Pressures of Paycheck-to-Paycheck Life

Rising delinquencies among subprime and near-prime borrowers reveal the strain of living paycheck to paycheck. In a spate of earnings reports these past few weeks, various lenders — banks and digital platforms among them — have spotlighted the fact that delinquencies and charge-offs are ramping back up, off pandemic lows, rapidly. And though many of these companies state that their lending portfolios’ metrics are manageable, and indeed are normalizing, the trends bear watching.
The News-Messenger

Student loan payments postponed ... again

We often think of the new year as a fresh start, but one obstacle that’s still lingering in the background for so many is the burden of student loan debt. The good news is that you don’t have to carry that burden forever, and you don’t have to do it alone. More:1 million...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Does My Spouse Have To Pay My Student Loans If I Die?

Back in 2019, when more than 44 million Americans had a combined student loan debt of $1.5 trillion, insurance firm Haven House surveyed borrowers about the impact of death on their student loans and found that a large majority — 73% of respondents — didn’t know what would happen to their debt if they died.
WISCONSIN STATE
TechCrunch

Finley closes $17M to turn 100-page debt capital agreements into software-managed code

Finley CEO Jeremy Tsui told TechCrunch that private credit is a $1.2 trillion industry and accounts for 90% of all corporate debt in the middle-market. However, while working in debt capital at Goldman Sachs, he witnessed two things: private credit, or lending by non-bank parties, filling the gap for banks making fewer corporate loans, and then companies finding it challenging to understand the hundreds of pages in their agreements.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

FICO Increases 400% For Tier 3 Lenders

As lenders reached the final stretch of a very challenging 2022, they were met with the news of yet another obstacle. One that adds an additional layer of financial strain to an already struggling industry. Obviously, any financial increase for our industry adversely impacts the American homebuyer. Especially when there is very little to zero margin that allows the lenders to absorb the increase. As most everyone knows at this point, FICO has increased their fees by 400% for Tier 3 Lenders.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

What Exactly Are Cash Title Loans, and What Documents are Required to Get One?

If you are in a financial emergency and have bad credit, searching for “cash title loans near me” can be a fantastic idea. Borrowing funds from a cash title loan lender is quick and straightforward. Like any other type of loan, you need to learn about the dynamics of a cash title loan before getting into it. This post focuses on defining a cash title loan and what you need to get one.
CAR AND DRIVER

What to Know About 0% APR Car Loans

If you've ever bought a car, you know it can be a major financial event. Depending on the type of car you're looking for, you might spend a significant portion of your yearly paycheck. Feeling daunted? Never fear. A wide number of money-saving incentives can help you find a great value deal.
blufashion.com

Reason Why You Should Obtain an Emergency Loan

An emergency loan is a type of short-term loan designed to help cover unexpected expenses. Emergency loans typically offer quick approval and can be used to cover a variety of expenses, including medical bills, car repairs, or home repairs. Emergency loans or instant loans are often unsecured personal loans that...
Next City

The Greener Cities of Tomorrow Might Be Funded By Your Local Credit Union

“The folks who’ve been excluded from the clean energy transition are often the ones on the front lines of climate change,” says Neda Arabshahi, vice president of the Center for Resiliency and Clean Energy at Inclusiv, a certified CDFI intermediary. To help these vulnerable communities, the Inflation Reduction...
Truth About Cars

Americans Are Falling Behind On Auto Loans at an Alarming Rate

The economy hasn’t tumbled into the massive recession that some predicted, but there are signs of trouble brewing in the automotive lending industry. At the end of last year, more subprime borrowers were 60 days or more behind on their auto loans than at any point since the Great Recession in 2009.
