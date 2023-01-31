ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Thieves in Concord targeting your mailbox

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

14-year-old arrested in connection with Kannapolis homicide case

KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Crash closes inbound lanes of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – All inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed due to a crash near Bojangles Coliseum in east Charlotte. That crash happened in the area of East Independence Boulevard and Briar Creek Road. Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Religious leaders call for change after accidental shooting of 5-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Religious leaders gathered on Moretz Avenue Tuesday night to speak about the accidental shooting of 5-year-old Lyric Thomas. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Thomas was accidentally shot at the Moretz location just after midnight on New Year’s Day. James Barnett, with the organization “I Love You, Stop...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Monroe Police investigating after shooting in Walmart parking lot

MONROE, N.C. — One person was shot in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe, police confirmed. The Monroe Police Department is investigating. Police have not given the status of the victim, and it's not clear if a suspect is in custody. Further details about the investigation have not been made public.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts

CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Matthews Kohl’s store robbery suspect IDd

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect being sought in a smash-and-grab job at a Matthews Kohl’s store last year has been identified, Matthews Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robber on January 26, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at a Kohl’s on East Independence Boulevard. Iron Station resident Logan Guffie, 34, […]
MATTHEWS, NC

