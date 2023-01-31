Read full article on original website
Related
College professors are considering creative ways to stop students from using AI to cheat
Some professors say students are using OpenAI's buzzy chatbot, ChatGPT, to pass off AI-generated content as their own.
techaiapp.com
ChatGPT Is Making Universities Rethink Plagiarism
Although Daily acknowledges that this technological growth incites new concerns in the world of academia, she doesn’t find it to be a realm entirely unexplored. “I think we’ve been in a version of this territory for a while already,” Daily says. “Students who commit plagiarism often borrow material from a ‘somewhere’—a website, for example, that doesn’t have clear authorial attribution. I suspect the definition of plagiarism will expand to include things that produce.”
Social-justice programming for every college student
The social-justice warriors are pushing full steam ahead with their plans to turn our classrooms into indoctrination dens. The State University of New York system, in which I’m a political-science professor, just announced expanded “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice” requirements for every degree program starting in fall 2023. That’s right — DEISJ classes are required to earn a degree, even in departments outside liberal arts such as math, science and engineering. These initiatives do nothing more than cultivate division, distort reality, eliminate the power of the individual and insult any fair-minded person. DEISJ is a cultural movement, not an academic discipline, inhibiting...
Yale Daily News
YCC holds referendum on Yale Corp democratization
In the early hours of Monday morning, banners appeared across campus in support of a Yale College Council referendum calling for the democratization of the Yale Corporation’s elections process. The banners, which read “Democratize Yale Corp. Vote Yes,” were placed at Payne Whitney Gymnasium, Phelps Hall and on a...
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Inside Nova
Hardest college to get into in every state
Stacker combed through Niche's 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America ranking to see which school is the most difficult to gain admission to in each state. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Colleges only getting worse by 'manifesting authoritarianism' with 'word policing', professor warns
Colleges and universities are manifesting authoritarianism with the recent trend of banning words and firing teachers, according to Professor William Jacobson.
Public education without students? New movement could transform America’s schools
What if they offered public education and no one came?
Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be disciplined than their white classmates
A Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be punished than their white classmates for the same behavior. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with the study’s author Jayanti Owens, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, about her research that shows Black boys are more likely to be punished for acting out at school compared to their white classmates.
I was president of New College, and here’s what I think | Column
Recent news accounts of actions intended to alter the mission of New College of Florida immediately reminded me of the description of the college’s mission I often shared when speaking to local service and business groups, alumni associations and other civic organizations. Tongue only partly in cheek, I stated that “the mission of New College is to be cheerfully subversive of the least attractive features of the surrounding society.” Consequently, the core principles promoting this mission are: rational argument based upon true premises; the appeal to publicly available evidence when making a claim; openness to alternative viewpoints — including the possibility you might be wrong; and respect for those who may view things differently when matters are intrinsically complex.
Colleges where graduates have the most student debt
In August 2022, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness, garnering elation from many borrowers and criticism from those who felt the measure did not go far enough to alleviate the financial burden. However, the plan's rollout did not go smoothly. As millions of borrowers' applications flooded in—and the student loan debt crisis surpassed $1.74 trillion—student loan forgiveness is projected to hit a snag—or several. Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal...
Daily Targum
SONET: Academic achievement does not require overloading yourself
During my senior year of high school, one of my teachers gave me and my peers one important piece of advice. He cautioned us not to overload ourselves during our first year of college. He admitted that his own 18-year-old ego caused him to take extremely difficult classes in college, which effectively tanked his GPA and caused him a copious amount of stress.
bestcolleges.com
Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce
Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Academic freedom and Islamophobia; more double standards?
As a Muslim-American, I wonder: At what point do my conscientious objections to a skewed art history curriculum at a major university take a back seat to academic freedom? How can my criticisms be articulated without getting reduced to cancel culture objections that deny the same basic academic freedom to others? Similar to the freedom of speech, academic freedom is not without lopsided double standards. Students and faculty members alike have natural expectations of academia tying into their first amendment rights. From freshmen to tenured faculty members, an academic institution is a place where people come together to learn and challenge each other’s ideas without exacerbating extremisms or in this case, double standards.
Academic Freedom Group Decries Black Professor’s ‘Racist’ Firing
An association dedicated to defending “academic freedom” in higher education condemned a public university this week for dismissing a Black professor who reported he was a target of systemic racial discrimination—and claims he was fired in retaliation.In a blistering assessment released Monday, the American Association of University Professors found that Indiana University Northwest unjustly terminated Mark McPhail without “adequate cause” and did not give him due process before the firing.“The [Indiana University Northwest] administration’s summary actions to suspend Professor McPhail from service, drastically reduce his salary, and, subsequently, dismiss him from his tenured appointment were effected [SIC] in violation of...
Comments / 0