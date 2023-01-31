Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Storm that brought wintry weather and flooding to the ArkLaTex departs tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - Regional Radar as of Thursday afternoon showed scattered rain. The heaviest was in Mississippi. The center part of this week's storm was over Dallas. The storm is forecast to depart late this evening. Here is the forecast time line:. Rain continues through 10 p.m. The precipitation leaves...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wet winter weather points to active mosquito season ahead
ATHENS — As January transitions to February, few of us are thinking about mosquitoes and the multitude of problems they can cause when spring arrives. But with January rain totals well above normal across the Southeast, it is a good time to take inventory of where standing water is holding and what can be done to eliminate it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas state offices to open at 10 a.m. in weather affected areas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to continued icy road conditions, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced that state government offices in weather affected areas will open at 10 a.m. Thursday. State employees who cannot make it safely into work but are able to telework should do so, and agencies...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bossier Elementary, Atkins Elementary recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campus schools
Bossier Elementary in Bossier City and Atkins Elementary in Shreveport were named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by the state education department and the state's top educator stopped by both campuses Thursday for a special presentation. State education Superintendent Cade Brumley congratulated Bossier Elementary Principal Norcha Lacy and her team...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician
In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Surprise! Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Friday
ST. LOUIS — Adult-use, recreational cannabis can be sold in Missouri dispensaries beginning Friday, giving consumers an unexpected boost to their weekend plans. Expectations throughout the industry had been that the licenses required to sell non-medical cannabis would not be issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services until Monday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boyle introduces 'Greater Idaho' proposal to begin discussions with Oregon Legislature
The “Greater Idaho” discussion has returned to the Idaho Legislature with a proposal to authorize Idaho and Oregon’s legislatures to begin discussions over whether it’s feasible to move the Idaho border into eastern Oregon. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, whose district abuts Oregon, told the House State...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Emotional hearing shows difficulty of reforming Nebraska's justice system and prisons
Strong emotions came out Wednesday as the Legislature returned to debate over prison overcrowding and criminal justice reform, offering reminders of why the issues have been so difficult in recent years for lawmakers to resolve. Members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard from the families of inmates calling for a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
White County issues temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining order is on the books against Illinois' gun ban. A White County judge issued a ruling Thursday temporarily prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban on certain semi-automatic weapons and magazine capacities against 1,690 plaintiffs in the case. Among those named in the case brought by attorney Thomas DeVore are former state Sen. Darren Bailey, who ran for governor against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year, and state Reps. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, and Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Officials: Grants a key part of closing Vermont’s broadband divide
(The Center Square) – Within the next half-decade, most of Vermont should be connected to high-speed broadband. Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, stated the target timeline as she outlined the agency’s goals before a group of legislators on Wednesday. The presentation was the last in a series of briefings Gov. Phil Scott initiated as 2023 gets underway.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Food Bank of Siouxland criticizes Iowa legislature bills aimed at SNAP benefits
SIOUX CITY — The Food Bank of Siouxland voiced its disapproval this week for a pair of bills, one in the Iowa House and one in the Iowa Senate, that would place added restrictions on the food assistance program known as SNAP. Under proposals from Republican state legislators, low-income...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Effort underway to make Pa. 33rd state with child reunification plans, provide parents with ID kits
STRASBURG, Pa. - Thirty-two states have laws or resolutions enacting child reunification plans, and state senators want to make Pennsylvania the 33rd. They're renewing efforts to get families free child identification kits, which help law enforcement find missing children. "What we're really trying to do is empower parents of first...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana agrees to provide voting tool to Hoosiers with print disabilities
Hoosier adults with print disabilities no longer will be obligated to obtain assistance to cast an absentee ballot for at least the next two years. Indiana Disability Rights announced Wednesday the settlement of its lawsuit against a variety of state election officials, which enables qualifying voters to obtain a remote accessible ballot marking tool for all elections between May 2023 and May 2025.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Three Texas High art students recognized in the Scholastic Gold Key competition
TEXARKANA, Texas - Senior Desiree Anderson received a Regional Gold Key Award for her portfolio in the Scholastic Gold Key Competition. Anderson's portfolio, Identity, will also be judged in Scholastic’s national competition. Senior Peyton Boyer received an honorable mention award for her works Chloe and Loving Memory. Scholastic also...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Group forms to oppose upcoming vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A coalition of community, business and law enforcement leaders filed papers with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission this week to oppose State Question 820, the effort to legalize recreational marijuana. Voters go to the polls March 7 to vote on the proposal during a special election. Former...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man charged in Pontoon Beach cold case murder 10 years after woman's disappearance
PONTOON BEACH — Metro East authorities say they've found the man responsible for the cold case killing of a woman who disappeared from East St. Louis in 2013. A state prisoner, Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death in the killing of Patrenia "Trina" Butler-Turner, a 40-year-old mother last seen in January 2013, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fiscal cliff ahead, treasurer warns
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s budget remains in good fiscal shape for the short term, the treasurer warned of potential problems on the horizon. During a discussion on Tuesday with House Republican Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, Treasurer Stacy Garrity warned of a “fiscal cliff” that lawmakers will soon face.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Teaching about agriculture award nominations sought
HAVRE DE GRACE — The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation Inc. has announced the opening of the 2023 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award. The award honors one Maryland teacher who exemplifies dedication in engaging students in agricultural education experiences in non-agricultural curricula. The recipient of the award...
Comments / 0