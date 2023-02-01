Migrants continue to camp out in front of Hell's Kitchen hotel in protest of move to Brooklyn

The NYPD was on the scene in Hell's Kitchen as a group of asylum seekers refused to move from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

The tents are now gone, but everything else remained the same Tuesday morning -- and the migrants say they're not moving.

The area was barricaded and police were on the scene to keep an eye on the situation.

Eyewitness News Reporter CeFaan Kim was on scene with the group refusing to leave.

The city is trying to make room for families at the Watson Hotel by moving single men to Brooklyn.

But migrants and advocates say the conditions at the emergency shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal are subpar.

They say the 1,000- bed facility is cold, doesn't have enough bathrooms, and food availability is limited to certain hours.

It's a much different experience than at the hotel in Hell's kitchen. Hotel workers told Eyewitness News that the migrants get free food, free haircuts, and free laundry service at the hotel.

"We do not want to go to Brooklyn Terminal, I was there yesterday, there was no heat; it's cold," said migrant Oscar Veliz.

Migrants protesting the move spoke out on Monday after the announcement was made.

"I just had to come here when I started hearing all the rumors about it was too cold, my brother has got on shorts. It's warm inside. About the food not being there, you know healthy food is present," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The mayor's office is attempting to quell concerns and released a video of Adams walking through the shelter.

On Tuesday morning, the city's immigration commissioner met with migrants. He asked them to come see the terminal with him to see for themselves.

So, they agreed to send five of them with the commissioner to see the facility for themselves.

There is also a rally Tuesday afternoon with faith leaders supporting the migrants.

