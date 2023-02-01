ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Migrants continue to camp out in front of Hell's Kitchen hotel in protest of move to Brooklyn

By Janice Yu
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gnf4_0kXBDaB400

The NYPD was on the scene in Hell's Kitchen as a group of asylum seekers refused to move from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

The tents are now gone, but everything else remained the same Tuesday morning -- and the migrants say they're not moving.

The area was barricaded and police were on the scene to keep an eye on the situation.

Eyewitness News Reporter CeFaan Kim was on scene with the group refusing to leave.

The NYPD was on the scene in Hell's Kitchen as a group of asylum seekers refused to move from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen to Brooklyn. CeFaan Kim has the story.

The city is trying to make room for families at the Watson Hotel by moving single men to Brooklyn.

But migrants and advocates say the conditions at the emergency shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal are subpar.

They say the 1,000- bed facility is cold, doesn't have enough bathrooms, and food availability is limited to certain hours.

It's a much different experience than at the hotel in Hell's kitchen. Hotel workers told Eyewitness News that the migrants get free food, free haircuts, and free laundry service at the hotel.

"We do not want to go to Brooklyn Terminal, I was there yesterday, there was no heat; it's cold," said migrant Oscar Veliz.

Migrants protesting the move spoke out on Monday after the announcement was made.

The NYPD was on the scene to move groups of asylum seekers from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Monday. CeFaan Kim has the story.

"I just had to come here when I started hearing all the rumors about it was too cold, my brother has got on shorts. It's warm inside. About the food not being there, you know healthy food is present," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The mayor's office is attempting to quell concerns and released a video of Adams walking through the shelter.

On Tuesday morning, the city's immigration commissioner met with migrants. He asked them to come see the terminal with him to see for themselves.

So, they agreed to send five of them with the commissioner to see the facility for themselves.

There is also a rally Tuesday afternoon with faith leaders supporting the migrants.

ALSO READ | Bronx family recalls terrifying moments bullet blasted through ceiling

A terrified family in the Bronx is recalling the moment a bullet blasted through their ceiling - with young kids nearby. Jim Dolan has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 19

Loreal Reed
4d ago

It's unfortunate that we have the burden of trying to supply humanity to individuals that are privileged once they arrive in sanctuary states. When we have American Citizens, Veterans, Families living below the poverty line that do not receive half of the benefits that those seeking asylum receive. I'm all for helping, but let's do it the right way, come through the proper channels and enter in legally.

Reply(2)
8
nyc
4d ago

The author said its not illegal to block a public sidewalk,she's wrong. Its also illegal to loiter. They should be ask to leave or someone should call ICE.

Reply(1)
7
james perez
4d ago

send them back to their own country their getting free food ,free medical care, free clothing, free housing and now they wanna dictate where there gonna be housed at at nyc taxpayers money this is absolutely crazy. our homeless people don't even get what these so-called Asylum Seekers again and their protesting and complaining their not even here legally all single men at that instead of them stay in their country and fighting to make it better they come here looking for a handout

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THE CITY

Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million

Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods

More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments lose power on coldest morning of the year

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers have been dealing with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m.They're hoping for a permanent fix this time. "Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said. New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD tells asylum seekers camped outside hotel to leave

NEW YORK -- The NYPD removed asylum seekers from outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown on Wednesday night as controversy continues to brew over the city's decision to move them to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.NYPD officers descended upon the asylum seekers' encampment, ordering them to pack up their things from the sidewalk and leave.In Spanish, Carlos Espinosa told CBS2's Ali Bauman the police presence scares him and he has not decided where he'll go now.Espinosa was among the dozens of asylum seekers sleeping outside the hotel since Sunday, refusing to move to the city's congregate shelter in Brooklyn."They've been given...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Fire at Brooklyn NYCHA Complex Injures 2 People: FDNY

Firefighters assess a blaze at a NYCHA complex at 515 Fountain Ave. (Photo: Lloyd Mitchell) A fire at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex on Wednesday morning left two people with minor injuries, Fire Department sources said. Sixty firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out on the 7th floor of a...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Migrants snub new, free NYC digs for sidewalks even after personal tour by Adams aide

A group of migrants fueled by griping so-called advocates turned up their noses at free new lodging in Brooklyn on Tuesday — even after a personal tour of the site by the city’s immigration chief. The single men said they would rather sleep in the cold on the sidewalk outside Manhattan’s three-star Watson Hotel, where they were booted over the weekend to make room for families, than stay at the freshly opened Cruise Terminal housing center in Red Hook. “All the beds are together, the showers are out of the building … there’s no privacy,” one of the men, who only gave...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: 2 people shot dead in Brooklyn

The NYPD says two people were found shot to death in East Flatbush on Friday. Officers responded to 4722 Beverley Road just before 2 p.m. Police say a man and women were found with gunshot wounds to the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The city's Medical Examiner...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
straightarrownews.com

New York City pivots, moves asylum seekers to Brooklyn amid ‘crisis’

New York City officials continue to try out new iterations of migrant relief centers as they grapple with, what Mayor Eric Adams calls, a “crisis.” This week, the city moved single migrant men out of the Watson Hotel and into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. City officials said the move was because the hotel space was needed for families seeking asylum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy