A 4-day workweek may be necessary to avoid a ‘burnout society,’ but experts admit it’s only a ‘discussion for the upper class’
A shorter workweek sounds great and works fine for some, but hourly and service workers might disagree.
ZDNet
Remote work means less commuting, but more time working
People who remote work are spending a big chunk of the time that used to go to commuting on doing more work, according to a new study. Researchers behind the the National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, Time Savings When Working from Home, estimate that people who work from home use 40% of their commute-time savings on working on primary and secondary jobs. A further 34% goes to leisure, and 11% goes to caregiving.
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
drugstorenews.com
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
studyfinds.org
Toxic office: 1 in 5 employees hate their work environment, 1 in 3 don’t trust HR department
BERKELEY, Calif. — What’s fueling America’s “Great Resignation”? A new poll suggests that many workers simply aren’t happy where they’re currently working. Moreover, nearly as many employees say their current workplace is toxic and they can’t trust the people they work for.
There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for
Many HR professionals say their companies are struggling to recruit and retain employees with the right skill set. Although the peak of the Great Resignation may be over, many companies are still struggling with the fallout. Nearly seven in 10 human resource professionals believe their organization has a skills gap,...
How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike
Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it
"Quiet hiring" involves rewarding workers who have gone above and beyond their job description. So predicts Gartner in its workplace predictions for 2023. The research advisory and consulting firm says quiet hiring will open up new doors for retaining talent without the cost of a lengthy recruitment process. It’s an especially vital edge for leaders amid the persistent Great Resignation and as the average job tenure slowly shrinks.
This CEO cut the working week, but not pay, at his factory – and says workers are now more productive and stick around for longer
Ben Eltz of DiamondBack Covers told Insider that a 35-hour week "almost pays for itself" through increased efficiency, safety, and staff retention.
Forget 'quiet quitting': Men earning six figures are openly cutting their work hours more than their coworkers
High-income men are cutting their work hours more than their colleagues, while men without college degrees are quitting their jobs entirely.
Bosses spying on workers are breeding paranoia that makes them worse at their jobs and more likely to quit
"Productivity paranoia" is a self-fulfilling prophecy: Monitoring remote workers backfires, as they're more likely to slack off when being watched.
Rolling back laws that set minimum wages for construction workers meant pay shrunk, jobs got more dangerous, and workers had to rely more on public assistance
Prevailing wage laws set minimum pay standards for government contractors. Getting rid of them doesn't save money, but does hurt workers.
Little tech luxuries once made middle class millennials feel rich. That era is over
Welcome to your full price, perk-less future.
dallasexpress.com
College Degrees Less Important to Employers
The number of jobs requiring a college degree has decreased across almost all areas since 2020, with the only exception being remote positions. A new study performed by Revelio Labs found that the share of jobs requiring at least a bachelor’s degree has declined in the last two years. In April 2020, 52.5% of job postings required at least a bachelor’s degree, but that number dropped to 47.2% in November 2022.
What to look for in Friday's jobs report
A week that has been chock-full of economic data will be capped off Friday with the first US jobs report of 2023.
Workday to cut about 525 jobs
Workday will cut 3% of its workforce, the cloud-sharing company's CEOs announced Tuesday. The layoffs will affect approximately 525 employees.
Benefit reforms have pushed many into part-time, low-paid jobs – IFS
Benefit reforms in recent decades have pushed more people into work, but often into part-time, low-paid jobs with little prospect of future high wages, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said.Benefit policy should look beyond the headline employment number and promote longer-term career progression, which would in turn boost tax revenues, the think tank suggested.In a study of the UK benefit system, the IFS found that universal credit – the current flagship reform of means-tested benefits – appears to have helped claimants return to work more quickly.(The study) casts doubt on the value of recent conditionality regimes taking a...
Daily Targum
EDITORIAL: We cannot forget those still affected by coronavirus
On Monday, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. announced to Congress that national emergencies declared by the federal government due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic will end on May 11, according to the Associated Press. This declaration may not be surprising to many Americans as cases have significantly decreased and normalcy has simultaneously increased.
Daily Targum
Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing announces incoming fellowship class
The Rutgers Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing recently announced its selection of 34 individuals from various universities across the globe to make up its 2022-2023 class of research fellows. Joseph Blasi, director of the institute, said the fellowship aims to support emerging scholars in their...
