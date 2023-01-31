Read full article on original website
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
China doesn't need to sell a single car in the US to dominate the American electric car market
China will continue to dominate global EV sales this year, Naturally, industry watchers think a move into the US could be imminent.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
China's sea monster: The Fujian, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, set to enter trials
The Fujian puts the PLA Navy on par with supercarriers like the 100,000-ton US Nimitz-class ships and is 50% larger than China's two active carriers.
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'
After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
Iran Is Attacking the U.S., So Why Aren't We Striking Back? | Opinion
The United States is not quite done with war in the Middle East. In fact, coalition troops in Syria regularly fall under attack by Iranian-backed forces.
Chinese Parts Found in U.S. Fighter Show F-35 Must Be Brought Back to Earth | Opinion
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
Bill Gates says the rise of China is good for everyone and that Beijing needs to ‘play a stronger role in world governance’
Bill Gates, seen here at the Australian Open on Thursday, considers China's rise a net positive. Bill Gates sees China’s rise as a “huge win for the world.” But he knows that not everyone shares his view. Speaking this week at the Lowy Institute, a think tank...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
U.S. Threatens Turkey Over Allegations it’s Supplying Russian Airlines With Spare Parts in Defiance of Western Sanctions
Senior U.S. officials have allegedly warned that Turkey could face repercussions if they provide spare aircraft parts and other services for Russian airlines in violation of an export ban imposed by the Biden administration in February 2022. According to a report in the WSJ, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Rozman...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
The West’s oil war against Russia is starting to take its toll — sparking calls for tougher measures
Russia's revenue from fossil fuel exports collapsed in December, according to a new report, significantly hampering President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine. "The EU's oil ban and the oil price cap have finally kicked in and the impact is as significant as expected," said Lauri Myllyvirta,...
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
IAV 2022 — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Watch This Congolese Su-25 Get Popped By A Surface-To-Air Missile
Twitter ScreencapThe hardy and rocket pod-laden Su-25 Frogfoot soaked-up the missile hit and recovered safely while on fire.
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
