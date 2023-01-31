Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten PathBR RogersBoston, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
msonewsports.com
Merrimack Valley Sports Desk: Methuen Girls Basketball Coach Ryan Middlemiss – Winter Sports Updates
Feature Guest: Methuen girls basketball coach Ryan Middlemiss.
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Hockey Coach Kristian Hanson – Balanced Scoring Continues
DANVERS – The St. John’s Prep Eagles (11-1-1) had 6 different goal scorers in Wednesday night’s 6-3 win over Malden Catholic (2-9-3). The Prep continues to hold down the number 1 spot in the MIAA D1 Power Rankings, followed closely by number 2 Catholic Memorial (13-1-0). With 7 games remaining in the regular season schedule, 3 of those games are with opponents who are among the top 12 in the state.
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Endicott Men’s Hockey Forward Noah Strawn – #4 Ranking – Senior Day on Saturday
BEVERLY (Podcast) The Endicott College Men’s hockey team is preparing for a pair of games this weekend including their “senior day” Saturday afternoon against Wentworth at 3 p.m. The is is 16-1-1 overall and 14-0-1 in conference play. In this podcast senior forward Noah Strawn shares insights from this year’s season and discussed their recent big win over Curry. (Details Below)
msonewsports.com
Wednesday Sports Scoreboard: Hockey & Basketball – Team Graphics! – Power Rankings – Hockey: Winthrop Girls Win – Hoops: Essex Tech, St. Mary’s Boys Win –
MIAA Power Rankings Our email address is: msonewsports@gmail.com. Winthrop 3, Peabody 2 – GAME PUCK: CHLOE GROMKO CHOSEN FOR: HER OFFENSIVE MINDSET, STRONG BREAKOUTS, AND POSITIVE ATTITUDE!!. Beverly 1, Newburyport 1. Medford 5, Masconomet 2. Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 0. Boys Hockey. St. John’s Prep 6, Malden Catholic...
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Winthrop Girls’ Hockey Coach Anthony Martucci – PLNR Rematch Tonight
WINTHROP – Winthrop High School girls’ hockey coach Anthony Martucci is preparing the Vikings (11-0-0) for their rematch with Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading (12-2-0) tonight in Peabody at 5:15 p.m. Winthrop is currently ranked number 4 in the MIAA D1 Power Rankings and Peabody is number 8. Winthrop won the...
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with PLNR Hockey Coach Michelle Roach – First Place on the Line in Peabody
PEABODY – With first place in the Northeastern Hockey League at stake, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading Tanners (12-2-0) hockey coach Michelle Roach has her team ready for the invading Winthrop Vikings (10-0-0). Face-off is set for 5:15 at the McMann Rink, and Coach Roach is hoping her team will avoid mistakes they made in the 3-1 loss to Winthrop on December 28.
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Saugus / Peabody Wrestling Program Growing – Hear from Coach Wayne Moda
SAUGUS – PEABODY (Podcast – Photos) Just a few years ago the high school wrestling programs at Peabody and Saugus were struggling to attract athletes. Things have changed! The two schools now have a COOP program that is growing with athletes and their success on the mat. In this podcast head coach, Wayne Moda, explains how the program has grown and spotlights some of the key athletes competing in the program. Moda also shares insight on the value of wrestling for the student athletes involved and the relationship to the sport of wrestling and football. The wrestling program is hosted by Saugus high school. The two schools also have a COOP boys hockey team that is hosted by Peabody.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 2/1 – Kristen Kassner Finally Wins House Seat -Peabody Public Safety Building Project Moving Forward
Weather – Clouds with increasing sun today, highs only around 30. Business News: Bed Bath & Beyond announced numerous store closures around the country yesterday, however their Danvers location will remain open. Breaking Sports – Tom Brady retires, video below. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports (Below)...
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
WCVB
Boston arcade joint for grown-ups is popular with tourists, business workers alike
BOSTON — A downtown Boston bar is popular with visitors and local professionals for its blend of video game nostalgia and modern nightlife. You might ask, "Is Versus a bar, a club or an arcade?" In fact, that's what Rob Mariano, also known as Boston Rob, asked during an...
Radio Ink
Bertrand Signs Extension with WBZ-FM
Marc “Beetle” Bertrand has signed an extension of his contract with Beasley Media Group and its Boston-area sports broadcaster WBZ-FM (98.5 FM, The Sports Hub). The deal will see Bertrand stay at the station for another few years, where he currently hosts the popular Zolak & Bertrand show during the midday time slot.
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
Watertown News
The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:
The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
Car tips for dealing with this weekend’s subzero temperatures
With temperatures expected to be well below freezing on Saturday, AAA recently stopped by the Boston 25 News studios to offer tips to keep your car operating in subzero temperatures.
‘The Last of Us’ Claiming This Is 10 Miles From Boston Has New Englanders Freaking Out
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, it doesn't take much for something to blow up on Twitter, especially if it is about a new hit TV show. If you...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Is Boston Named Boston?
The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
fallriverreporter.com
Lindsay Clancy’s condition improving daily as GoFundMe fundraiser for husband nears $1 million goal
A Massachusetts mother accused of strangling to death at least two of her three deceased children is still recovering in a Boston hospital after jumping from a second story window in an apparent suicide attempt. According to the New Haven Register, Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone stated Wednesday that...
WCVB
Best ice cream flavor in nation made at Massachusetts-based Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe
PEABODY, Mass. — Holy Cow Ice Cream Café on the North Shore has found a formula that isn’t just delicious – It’s award-winning. The shop took home the 2022 North American Ice Cream Association Flavor of the Year with its Ritzy AF salted butter cracker ice cream.
hot969boston.com
2 Big Lottery Winners Came From The Same Boston Area Grocery Store
Coincidence? Two big money winners over the past few weeks bought their winning tickets at the same place. If you need to pick up some groceries, we hear the produce selection is top notch and there’s plenty of free parking at the Wegman’s in Chestnut Hill. But you’re probably going to head straight to the lottery counter.
