Beverly, MA

msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Hockey Coach Kristian Hanson – Balanced Scoring Continues

DANVERS – The St. John’s Prep Eagles (11-1-1) had 6 different goal scorers in Wednesday night’s 6-3 win over Malden Catholic (2-9-3). The Prep continues to hold down the number 1 spot in the MIAA D1 Power Rankings, followed closely by number 2 Catholic Memorial (13-1-0). With 7 games remaining in the regular season schedule, 3 of those games are with opponents who are among the top 12 in the state.
DANVERS, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast: Endicott Men’s Hockey Forward Noah Strawn – #4 Ranking – Senior Day on Saturday

BEVERLY (Podcast) The Endicott College Men’s hockey team is preparing for a pair of games this weekend including their “senior day” Saturday afternoon against Wentworth at 3 p.m. The is is 16-1-1 overall and 14-0-1 in conference play. In this podcast senior forward Noah Strawn shares insights from this year’s season and discussed their recent big win over Curry. (Details Below)
BEVERLY, MA
msonewsports.com

Wednesday Sports Scoreboard: Hockey & Basketball – Team Graphics! – Power Rankings – Hockey: Winthrop Girls Win – Hoops: Essex Tech, St. Mary’s Boys Win –

MIAA Power Rankings Our email address is: msonewsports@gmail.com. Winthrop 3, Peabody 2 – GAME PUCK: CHLOE GROMKO CHOSEN FOR: HER OFFENSIVE MINDSET, STRONG BREAKOUTS, AND POSITIVE ATTITUDE!!. Beverly 1, Newburyport 1. Medford 5, Masconomet 2. Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 0. Boys Hockey. St. John’s Prep 6, Malden Catholic...
WINTHROP, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with PLNR Hockey Coach Michelle Roach – First Place on the Line in Peabody

PEABODY – With first place in the Northeastern Hockey League at stake, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading Tanners (12-2-0) hockey coach Michelle Roach has her team ready for the invading Winthrop Vikings (10-0-0). Face-off is set for 5:15 at the McMann Rink, and Coach Roach is hoping her team will avoid mistakes they made in the 3-1 loss to Winthrop on December 28.
PEABODY, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast: Saugus / Peabody Wrestling Program Growing – Hear from Coach Wayne Moda

SAUGUS – PEABODY (Podcast – Photos) Just a few years ago the high school wrestling programs at Peabody and Saugus were struggling to attract athletes. Things have changed! The two schools now have a COOP program that is growing with athletes and their success on the mat. In this podcast head coach, Wayne Moda, explains how the program has grown and spotlights some of the key athletes competing in the program. Moda also shares insight on the value of wrestling for the student athletes involved and the relationship to the sport of wrestling and football. The wrestling program is hosted by Saugus high school. The two schools also have a COOP boys hockey team that is hosted by Peabody.
PEABODY, MA
homenewshere.com

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

Bertrand Signs Extension with WBZ-FM

Marc “Beetle” Bertrand has signed an extension of his contract with Beasley Media Group and its Boston-area sports broadcaster WBZ-FM (98.5 FM, The Sports Hub). The deal will see Bertrand stay at the station for another few years, where he currently hosts the popular Zolak & Bertrand show during the midday time slot.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:

The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

2 Big Lottery Winners Came From The Same Boston Area Grocery Store

Coincidence? Two big money winners over the past few weeks bought their winning tickets at the same place. If you need to pick up some groceries, we hear the produce selection is top notch and there’s plenty of free parking at the Wegman’s in Chestnut Hill. But you’re probably going to head straight to the lottery counter.
BOSTON, MA

