Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified

An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Shore News Network

WBAL Radio

Multiple people shot over two-day period in Baltimore

Police report multiple shootings in the city over the past two days. A 17-year-old boy on Argonne Drive near Havenwood walked into a local hospital seeking treatment just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was shot in the hand and leg and walked to the hospital. A 24-year-old man was...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Shore News Network

24-year-old shot multiple times in Wilson Heights

BALTIMORE, MD – A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times at home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road in the Wilson Heights neighborhood in northeast Baltimore on Thursday. Police arrived at the home at around 3:04 pm to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects. The victim’s identity is also unknown at this time. The post 24-year-old shot multiple times in Wilson Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼

The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

foxbaltimore.com

WBAL Radio

Bojangles to open five restaurants in Baltimore

Bojangles, the fast food restaurant known for its fried chicken and biscuits, will open five locations in Baltimore. Makhan S. Matharu, Baljinder S. Matharu and Amaritpal S. Matharu Foods, LLC made the announcement Wednesday. The five Bojangles locations will be opened throughout Baltimore over the next five years. There are...
BALTIMORE, MD

