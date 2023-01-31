Read full article on original website
PERP WALK: Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Back In Baltimore After Monthslong Search (VIDEO)
The man accused of killing an MTA bus driver in Baltimore who took police on a months-long inter-state chase is back in Maryland to face possible justice.The Baltimore Police Department released a new video of murder suspect Leon Hill, 53, being marched through police headquarters before getting ha…
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified
An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northwest Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking medical attention. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and his hand. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was in the back of the 1600 Block of Argonne Avenue when an unknown man approached him with a handgun and shot him. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northwest District The post 17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
WBAL Radio
Multiple people shot over two-day period in Baltimore
Police report multiple shootings in the city over the past two days. A 17-year-old boy on Argonne Drive near Havenwood walked into a local hospital seeking treatment just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was shot in the hand and leg and walked to the hospital. A 24-year-old man was...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's crime rate not slowing down despite claims from city leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2023 started out with 26 people killed in the city of Baltimore. That number matches the number of people killed in January of 2019. For eight straight years, the city of Baltimore has seen over 300 homicides per year, and 2023 is not looking any different.
Baltimore Mother Was Fleeing From Restaurant When She Was Shot In Mass Casualty Event: Police
Baltimore Police have released a video of the suspects they believe are connected to a mass casualty shooting over the weekend that killed two people and left several others, including an infant and toddler fighting for their lifeMaya Morton, 23, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries sustain…
foxbaltimore.com
Mother and her two children latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A mother and her two children are the latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore. It's a part of a seemingly alarming trend that's happening across the city. Among the latest victims is 23-year-old Maya Morton who was shot and killed along with her...
WBAL Radio
Vigil held for Baltimore mother who died after being caught in the crossfire of a gun battle
A young mother who died after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in West Baltimore last week was remembered last night. Mya Morton, 23, and her two young sons were in a car when gunfire erupted on Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday, killing a 43-year-old man. Morton tried to drive away but was shot and crashed her car. She died on Monday.
WBAL Radio
Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center
A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
24-year-old shot multiple times in Wilson Heights
BALTIMORE, MD – A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times at home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road in the Wilson Heights neighborhood in northeast Baltimore on Thursday. Police arrived at the home at around 3:04 pm to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects. The victim’s identity is also unknown at this time. The post 24-year-old shot multiple times in Wilson Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
24-year-old man taken to hospital after northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Wilson Heights neighborhood in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:04 p.m., officers were sent to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported...
USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼
The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
Woman charged after young grandson used her gun to kill Nykayla Strawder
The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer has been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury.
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old boy injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Wednesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy was injured after being shot near Northwood Commons in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Authorities say, At about 4:37 p.m., officers were sent to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment. Officers found...
foxbaltimore.com
Officer involved in Baltimore County shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting involving an officer from the Baltimore County Police Department Tuesday morning. On January 31, just after 6 a.m., detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Support Team...
Dollar Store Killer: Suspect Photos Released By Baltimore Police
Police have released pictures of the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man at a dollar store in Baltimore, authorities announce.Baltimore police say that the victim, Clarence Adkins, made a purchase inside of The Dollar Plus Store located at 2004 W. Pratt Street, before getting into an argum…
WBAL Radio
Bojangles to open five restaurants in Baltimore
Bojangles, the fast food restaurant known for its fried chicken and biscuits, will open five locations in Baltimore. Makhan S. Matharu, Baljinder S. Matharu and Amaritpal S. Matharu Foods, LLC made the announcement Wednesday. The five Bojangles locations will be opened throughout Baltimore over the next five years. There are...
