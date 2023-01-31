Authorities said Saturday that three people had died and at least one was missing after record levels of rainfall pounded New Zealand's largest city, causing widespread disruption.Prime Minister Chris Hipkins flew to Auckland on a military plane after a state of emergency was declared in the region."Our priority is to ensure that Aucklanders are safe, that they're housed and that they have access to the essential services that they need," Hipkins said. He said the city was in for a big cleanup and that people should remain indoors if possible. He said a break in the weather could prove temporary,...

5 DAYS AGO