Man arrested for alleged second OUI

IPSWICH — A man has been charged with allegedly operating under the influence, second offense, according to the police log. The arrest came after a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. on Friday, January 27, police said. The man arrested was Scott A. LaPreste, 55, of 9 Arrowhead Trail...
Police seek former employee charged in Brockton Dollar Tree double shooting, murder

BROCKTON — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of shooting two men, one of whom died, at his former place of employment, prosecutors said. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced late Wednesday morning that police have obtained an arrest warrant for Luis Soto, 32, in connection with the double shooting.
27-Y-O BROKE INTO, STOLE & BURNED CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS AUTOS, COPS SAY

On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes.
State police ID man who died last week at Willimantic home

Feb. 1—WILLIMANTIC — State police have identified the 45 year-old New York man who died an untimely death in Willimantic on Jan. 23. According to an e-mail from state police sent Tuesday afternoon, the man is Dhinduk Gurung of Elmhurst, N.Y., "The investigation remains ongoing at this time," state police wrote.
DA Releases Evidence in 1993 Killing of 10-Year-Old Mass. Girl

Thirty years after the killing of a 10-year-old Massachusetts girl, prosecutors in Hampden County hope a tank top has the potential to move the case forward. During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni made a new plea to the public for information about the 1993 killing of Holly Piirainen, a murder that has gone unsolved for three decades.
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting

METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid

BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
