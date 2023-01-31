Read full article on original website
Man arrested for alleged second OUI
IPSWICH — A man has been charged with allegedly operating under the influence, second offense, according to the police log. The arrest came after a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. on Friday, January 27, police said. The man arrested was Scott A. LaPreste, 55, of 9 Arrowhead Trail...
YAHOO!
Police seek former employee charged in Brockton Dollar Tree double shooting, murder
BROCKTON — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of shooting two men, one of whom died, at his former place of employment, prosecutors said. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced late Wednesday morning that police have obtained an arrest warrant for Luis Soto, 32, in connection with the double shooting.
nbcboston.com
20-Year-Old Arrested After Argument Turns Physical at Manchester Shelter
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man after a reported assault with a knife at a shelter last week. Adrian Allen, 20, was arrested Wednesday, and is now facing assault charges, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department. Police said that on Jan. 26, an...
Student arrested following assault in Springfield school
A juvenile girl was arrested Thursday morning following an assault inside the John F. Kennedy Middle School.
NECN
Pickup Slams Into NH Police Cruiser on Scene of Crash Investigation, Troopers Say
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a New Hampshire state trooper and a man who was arrested on suspicions of DUI, following two back-to-back crashes on Wednesday night in Hooksett, according to state police. The ordeal happened on Hooksett Road, at the junction of the I-93 southbound exit...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man held hostage for four days before anyone notices
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
hyannisnews.com
27-Y-O BROKE INTO, STOLE & BURNED CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS AUTOS, COPS SAY
On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes.
YAHOO!
State police ID man who died last week at Willimantic home
Feb. 1—WILLIMANTIC — State police have identified the 45 year-old New York man who died an untimely death in Willimantic on Jan. 23. According to an e-mail from state police sent Tuesday afternoon, the man is Dhinduk Gurung of Elmhurst, N.Y., "The investigation remains ongoing at this time," state police wrote.
NECN
DA Releases Evidence in 1993 Killing of 10-Year-Old Mass. Girl
Thirty years after the killing of a 10-year-old Massachusetts girl, prosecutors in Hampden County hope a tank top has the potential to move the case forward. During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni made a new plea to the public for information about the 1993 killing of Holly Piirainen, a murder that has gone unsolved for three decades.
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
Court Documents: Holyoke Mall shooter had license to carry, feared for his life
The man charged in a shooting death at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday had a license to carry (LTC) a gun according to court records.
DA releases evidence in Brimfield’s Holly Piirainen homicide case
The Hampden District Attorney's Office unveiled a tank top that was found in the Brimfield woods area that may be connected to the Holly Piirainen homicide case.
whdh.com
Police: NH State Trooper, passenger injured after drunk driver crashes into cruiser
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Trooper and a passenger were injured Wednesday night after a drunk driver crashed into the back of the cruiser they were in, according to police. The Trooper was investigating a crash in Hooksett when police say a driver of a truck crashed...
WMUR.com
Court document breaks down international travel by suspect in Concord killings
VIDEO: One of the things detectives uncovered in the course of their investigation -- once they identified Logan Clegg -- was the extent to which they said he traveled internationally, despite the fact he lived in a tent in the woods. Read the full story here.
westernmassnews.com
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
Fall River man facing several drug, gun charges
Police arrested a Fall River man over the weekend after finding firearms and drugs in his home.
