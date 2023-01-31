Read full article on original website
CBC News
'We could fill 200 houses,' says tiny home community founder
It's been just over a year since the first people moved into the 12 Neighbours Community, a tiny home development in Fredericton, and founder Marcel LeBrun says it's now grown to 44 units and 45 members. That includes seven people who arrived in the north-side community in recent days. Forty-two...
Meeting Thursday on plans for skating facilities in Baltimore
The 'State of the Skate' is a meeting to talk about proposed skate parks, including the one at Easterwood Recreation Center.
The Dispatch
Local Elected Officials To Hear Revised Sports Complex Presentation
OCEAN CITY – Determined to continue to pursue a youth sports complex in the area, resort officials this week voted to invite the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to present its revised findings and promised to invite all potential stakeholders to the table. The Mayor and Council have long desired...
Irwin officials hold to ballfield fee hike despite rec league protests
Irwin officials aren’t backing down from their decision to double rental fees for its ballfields and basketball court this year despite pleas from leaders of the sports leagues. Irwin borough council members debated Tuesday among themselves and sometimes verbally sparred with representatives of the Norwin Community Athletic Association and...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Parks & Recs to host public meeting on Delmar sports complex project
DELMAR, Del. – Wicomico Parks and Recreation will host a public meeting for a project that could bring several changes to the Mason Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar. A few years ago, the department bought 3 acres of land next to the complex. We’re told there’s been growing concerns...
