CBC News

'We could fill 200 houses,' says tiny home community founder

It's been just over a year since the first people moved into the 12 Neighbours Community, a tiny home development in Fredericton, and founder Marcel LeBrun says it's now grown to 44 units and 45 members. That includes seven people who arrived in the north-side community in recent days. Forty-two...
Tribune-Review

Irwin officials hold to ballfield fee hike despite rec league protests

Irwin officials aren’t backing down from their decision to double rental fees for its ballfields and basketball court this year despite pleas from leaders of the sports leagues. Irwin borough council members debated Tuesday among themselves and sometimes verbally sparred with representatives of the Norwin Community Athletic Association and...
IRWIN, PA

