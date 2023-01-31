ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Evergreen Court: Wayne Ballard trial opens Tuesday concerning false inspection report

By Steve Lieberman, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
YAHOO!
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Alex Murdaugh said ‘I did him so bad’ when shown photo of slain son Paul: law enforcement agent

A South Carolina law enforcement agent testified that accused killer Alex Murdaugh sobbed and said, “I did him so bad” when shown graphic photos of his slain son in what could be a possible confession. Murdaugh’s defense attorneys refuted Tuesday that the legal scion actually said, “They did him so bad” through tears as they slowed down the audio recording of the interview conducted with state agents three days after he allegedly shot and killed his wife and son in June 2021. State Law Enforcement Division senior special agent Jeff Croft testified he was “100% confident” Murdaugh said “I” during the interview...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
newsnationnow.com

Day 6 of the Alex Murdaugh trial picks up Wednesday

(NewsNation) — On Wednesday, the jury in the double-homicide trial of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh saw one of the state’s most important pieces of evidence — a video from his 22-year-old son Paul’s phone taken just minutes before the prosecution says he was killed. Murdaugh...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy