Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 30, 2023
Colby Wilson, 36, Alford, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County, obstructing an officer without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Toole, 29, Alford, Florida: Resisting arrest without violence, hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Davis Alday, 41, Chipley, Florida: Battery domestic, resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
WCTV
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road when an SUV was traveling southbound on US-19. At the time, a 41-year-old Tallahassee man...
WCTV
Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Brown. The GBI said Brown ran from the scene of the traffic...
Update: Man wanted in Cairo traffic stop incident now in custody
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified 24-year-old Raymond Brown as the wanted suspect that fled from officers during a traffic stop in Cairo on Saturday, Jan. 28.
WCTV
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a video that went viral of a woman being pulled by her hair at Gordos on Pensacola Street. WCTV reached out to the owner of Gordos before airing the original story on Friday. While he did not want to go on camera, he issued the following statement:
grayssportingjournal.com
In the Home of the Long-Leaf Pine
Long-leaf pine, for which Georgia is famous. Just back from a few days on a plantation outside Thomasville, Georgia, spiritual and actual home of the modern-day wild bobwhite quail. Would that I could report great success on my part, shooting at the little devils, but in the absence of that, I’ll try a general description, with a few little-known facts.
visitwakulla.com
2023 Scalloping Season Guide
Every summer, residents and visitors gather across the shores of Wakulla County to harvest delicious bay scallops and beat the heat on the Gulf of Mexico. Here is what you need to know to get started on planning your own scalloping trip. 2023 Scalloping Season Basics. The 2023 scalloping season...
Comments / 0