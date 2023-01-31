ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
CAIRO, GA
WCTV

Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 30, 2023

Colby Wilson, 36, Alford, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County, obstructing an officer without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Toole, 29, Alford, Florida: Resisting arrest without violence, hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Davis Alday, 41, Chipley, Florida: Battery domestic, resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Brown. The GBI said Brown ran from the scene of the traffic...
CAIRO, GA
grayssportingjournal.com

In the Home of the Long-Leaf Pine

Long-leaf pine, for which Georgia is famous. Just back from a few days on a plantation outside Thomasville, Georgia, spiritual and actual home of the modern-day wild bobwhite quail. Would that I could report great success on my part, shooting at the little devils, but in the absence of that, I’ll try a general description, with a few little-known facts.
THOMASVILLE, GA
visitwakulla.com

2023 Scalloping Season Guide

Every summer, residents and visitors gather across the shores of Wakulla County to harvest delicious bay scallops and beat the heat on the Gulf of Mexico. Here is what you need to know to get started on planning your own scalloping trip. 2023 Scalloping Season Basics. The 2023 scalloping season...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL

