Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
FuelFest returns to West Palm Beach with appearance by Fast and Furious stars Cody Walker and Tyrese GibsonBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
UPDATE: DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON MAY HAVE BEEN DUI RELATED
“DRUGS, ALCOHOL A FACTOR” SAYS PBSO. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The double-fatal crash Wednesday in West Boca Raton may have been drug or alcohol related, according to a preliminary report just obtained by BocaNewsNow.com. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says […]
2 dead, 1 hurt in crash near Boca Raton
Two elderly New York residents died and a woman was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning.
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON 441 AT KIMBERLY BLVD. IN WEST BOCA RATON
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:14 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com obtained new information from police. Read the latest here. UPDATE: 5:36 p.m. — We are awaiting word on the identifies of the victims. BocaNewsNow.com, on the scene, has learned that two people died in the vehicle. Their bodies had to be extricated. Two other people […]
cbs12.com
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Man carjacked and shot in West Palm Seaside
West Palm Beach Police officials said a man was carjacked and shot behind the service alley on the 4000 block of Okeechobee Blvd. The victim was identified by police as 46-year-old Gene Kish. Witnesses tell WPTV that the victim was wearing a black Infiniti shirt. Witnesses believe he may work...
cbs12.com
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
cbs12.com
Video of arrest raises questions about actions of Palm Beach Sheriff's Office K9 handler
Belle Glade, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating an arrest of a wanted fugitive involving a K9 handler and a K9 dog. The incident in question happened on Thursday, January 26, and was caught on cell phone video by a bystander. What happened...
Ex-firefighter guilty of stealing nearly $159,000 from charity
A federal jury convicted a former Palm Beach County firefighter on three counts of misappropriating $158,960 from Piper's Angels Foundation Inc., which provides support to people with cystic fibrosis.
Residents kept out of homes during SWAT incident in Palm Beach Gardens
Several Palm Beach Gardens police officers were at an apartment complex for several hours with no information released by the agency.
Man fatally shot outside convenience store in Riviera Beach
Police said a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The victim's name has not been released.
Bicyclist crossing Lake Worth Beach Bridge dies in crash
A 27-year man improperly riding a bicycle in the inside eastbound lane on Lake Avenue just east of the Lake Worth Beach drawbridge died in a crash with a 2015 BMW early Monday, PBSO said.
Car elevator malfunction at dealer requires fire rescue, towing assistance
A car elevator malfunctioned at Ferrari of Palm Beach requiring assistance from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Kauff Towing for four hours Tuesday.
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam
For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
West Palm Beach man pleads guilty to bank fraud in PPP loan applications, USAO says
A West Palm Beach man pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud after submitting false information for PPP loan applications.
4-week-old Florida puppy burned, tortured, and in need of help, rescue says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida animal rescue said it rescued a puppy that was burned and tortured before being left in a warehouse. Dade, a 4-week-old puppy, came to the Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County from Miami-Dade Animal Services Friday in terrible shape. The small dog was covered in burns and lessons […]
cw34.com
Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
Drivers in Palm Beach County could experience some travel delays in February as Brightline continues working on expanding its service to central Florida this year.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Two Florida Counties
The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
Comments / 0