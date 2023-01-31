BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:14 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com obtained new information from police. Read the latest here. UPDATE: 5:36 p.m. — We are awaiting word on the identifies of the victims. BocaNewsNow.com, on the scene, has learned that two people died in the vehicle. Their bodies had to be extricated. Two other people […]

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO