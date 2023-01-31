ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, FL

UPDATE: DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON MAY HAVE BEEN DUI RELATED

“DRUGS, ALCOHOL A FACTOR” SAYS PBSO. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The double-fatal crash Wednesday in West Boca Raton may have been drug or alcohol related, according to a preliminary report just obtained by BocaNewsNow.com. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says […]
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON 441 AT KIMBERLY BLVD. IN WEST BOCA RATON

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:14 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com obtained new information from police. Read the latest here. UPDATE: 5:36 p.m. — We are awaiting word on the identifies of the victims. BocaNewsNow.com, on the scene, has learned that two people died in the vehicle. Their bodies had to be extricated. Two other people […]
cbs12.com

Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
west-palm-beach-news.com

Man carjacked and shot in West Palm Seaside

West Palm Beach Police officials said a man was carjacked and shot behind the service alley on the 4000 block of Okeechobee Blvd. The victim was identified by police as 46-year-old Gene Kish. Witnesses tell WPTV that the victim was wearing a black Infiniti shirt. Witnesses believe he may work...
cbs12.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam

For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
cw34.com

Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Two Florida Counties

The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
